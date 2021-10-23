Verstappen curses and raises Hamilton’s middle finger at TL2 in Austin: “Stupid idiot”

Verstappen fumed at Hamilton in Austin (Video: F1TV)

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had the first controversial moment of the US GP weekend. In free practice 2, held this Friday afternoon (22), Lewis placed his Mercedes next to Max’s Red Bull on the main straight. After being passed by the seven-times champion, Verstappen called Hamilton a “stupid idiot” on the radio, and showed his middle finger to his rival.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team manager, tried to downplay the situation. “They were lining up to start the lap, and Lewis decided to just pass Max there. I think Max was just pointing out that he was first in line,” he declared.

Verstappen opens the weekend in Austin as the leader of the Drivers’ World Championship, with 262.5 points, against Hamilton’s 256.5. The riders have collided twice during races this season: once at the British GP, resulting in Max’s retirement, and once in Italy, with both leaving the race.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

READ MORE: Verstappen refuses to participate in ‘Drive to Survive’: “They pretend rivalries don’t exist”

Hamilton and Verstappen almost touch… during free practice in Austin (Photo: Reproduction)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Formula 1 accelerates with the US GP this weekend, between Friday and Sunday, at Circuit of the Americas. O BIG PRIZE follows everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.