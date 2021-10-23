Verstappen curses and shows Hamilton during free practice in the US; watch! – Sports

The US GP started hot on the Circuit of the Americas this Friday. After a first warm free workout, Max Verstappen returned to create controversy in Formula 1, in the second session of the day. The Dutch driver, leader of the championship, cursed Lewis Hamilton and showed his middle finger to his English rival after being passed in the first few laps of practice.

The video camera itself installed in the cockpit of the red bull shows Verstappen showing the middle finger of his right hand towards Hamilton as the Englishman fires in front of him. Then the championship leader offends his opponent as he continues to drive: “stupid idiot”.

The episode took place right after Hamilton ended up “pushing” his rival off the track in the first corner of the circuit. The move did not harm Verstappen, he returned to the track with ease and matched the English at high speed. On the next corner Hamilton passed the Dutchman on the inside.

The format of free practice in the US GP is the traditional, non-disputed sprint race format. In other words, the performance of the riders in this Friday’s sessions does not influence the result of this weekend’s GP, nor in the championship table. The only exception is if there is heavy rain on Saturday, to the point of preventing the qualifying practice dispute. In this case, rare in F-1, the result of the second practice would be valid to define the starting grid for Sunday.

Aside from this new episode of rivalry, Verstappen and Hamilton were more supporting characters than protagonists in this second free practice in Austin. Hamilton was third fastest, but with a worse time than in the first activity of the day: 1min35s310 against 1min34s919.

Verstappen, in turn, was only in eighth place, with 1min35s824, almost the same time recorded in the first session: 1min35s806. The Dutchman leads the championship with a small margin over Hamilton. He has 262.5 points against 256.5 for the seven-time world champion.

The pair’s performance drop in the second training session was the keynote of the session. Mexican Sergio Pérez was the fastest, with 1min34s946, slower than the 1min34s874 recorded by Finn Valtteri Bottas earlier in the day. The Mercedes driver’s brand turned out to be the best of the day.

Hamilton and Verstappen in free practice, my friends. The guys are taking a FREE TRAINING very seriously! Well, continue lol pic.twitter.com/Jn0keONRfo — Retired Clay (@PlatterF1_) October 22, 2021

In the second practice, he also worsened his record, with 1min35s360, in fourth place. The second fastest in this session was the British Lando Norris, from McLaren, with 1min35s203. Then came the Australian Daniel Ricciardo (1min35s457), the Canadian Lance Stroll (1min35s561), the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (1min35s572), with the fifth, sixth and seventh best times in training.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr., right behind Verstappen, scored the ninth time: 1min35s919. And Italian Antonio Giovinazzi closed the Top 10 with 1min36s138. With the exception of Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen, all showed a slight improvement compared to their performances earlier in the day.

The session did not feature major incidents on the track. Fernando Alonso ended up calling attention again. After running in the first practice, he repeated the dose, crossing the gravel area and stopping at the protective wall, without causing damage to the car. He was only 13th fastest on his Alpine, scoring 1min36s376.

The pilots will return to Circuito das Américas this Saturday for the third free practice, at 15:00, Brasília time. Qualifying training is scheduled for 18 hours. On Sunday, the start will be at 4 pm.