VIDEO: child dances while father is interviewed live | World

During the pandemic, virtual interviews became normal around the world. What was not scheduled were the children stealing the scene in the background of the videos. Recently, a video of this situation went viral on the internet. Economist Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, senior member of the German Marshall Fund (GMF), was being interviewed live on Bloomerang TV when his son showed up and started grimacing, jumping and dancing for the camera.

Kirkegaard was analyzing the resignation of Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann while the child clowns around behind his father. The economist even ignored the boy for a while and continued the interview, but was soon interrupted by presenter Jonathan Ferro.

“Does your son work for the government of Greece?” Ferro asked jokingly. Kirkegaard gave an embarrassing smile and replied that “children are hard to contain” as he gestured for the boy to leave the scene.

The video went viral and amused internet users. “I love how the interviewee is totally ignoring the chaos that is in the background,” wrote a Twitter user.

Jacob Funk Kirkegaard took the video viral with good humor. The economist commented on the episode on his social networks. “A thought crossed my mind…spending your childhood in front of a table makes anyone freak.”