VIDEO – Meteor shower with debris from comet Halley is seen in Santa Catarina

A meteor shower with debris from the Halley comet was recorded in the early hours of this Friday, 22, in the municipality of Monte Castelo, in the northern plateau of Santa Catarina. The phenomenon was captured by amateur astronomer Jocimar Justino. He is also a member of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramom).

According to Jocimar, every October the Earth crosses a trail of particles left by comet Halley in previous passages close to the sun. “As the planet passes through this trail at this time of year, many particles end up entering the Earth’s atmosphere and causing a luminous effect known as a meteor”, he explains.

This year, the period of greatest intensity of these meteors was predicted for Wednesday, 20th, and Thursday, 21st. According to Jocimar, it is possible to observe meteors in greater quantity on these dates, but the rain, called Orionids, is active between September 26th and November 22nd.

“This is the second meteor shower related to Halley’s debris. The first has its maximum in May and is called “Eta Aquaridas” and the one that is occurring now, with the maximum in October, is called Orionids or Orionids”, he comments.

Orionids

Jocimar says that orionids enter the Earth’s atmosphere at an approximate speed of 66 kilometers per second (km/s), the equivalent of about 237,000 kilometers per hour.

Watch the video:

