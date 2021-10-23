Video: Pastor shaves church women’s private parts | Tuédoide? | Online Diary

A video that is going viral on social media shows an unusual attitude of a religious leader of a church in Ghana, Africa. The attitude of the pastor is dividing the opinions of users and even shocking Internet users because of the religious’s boldness.

In the images, the pastor appears shaving the faithful of his church, promising that the act would bring them the Holy Spirit. Apparently the girls believed the cleric’s version and allowed it. He still appears saying a few words to the members of the congregation and lifting the skirts of the women of the temple, who followed one by one to have their private parts shaved by the local pastor, who showed no embarrassment for the controversial attitude.

The name of the pastor responsible for the controversy was not disclosed so far by the media that published the unusual situation. In the recording, made by a person who was inside the church at the time of the depilation of the women, it is possible to clearly see the attitude of the priest towards his fellow church members.

On social networks, a large number of Internet users came out questioning the reason why the women had allowed the priest to perform the “divine” procedure. There were even those who thought they had been drugged for such an occasion, a fact that has not been confirmed. Other users harshly criticized the pastor for unusual behavior within the congregation.

There is no evidence that the pastor has forced the women to be forcibly shaved, yet criticisms of his “missionary work” keep coming on social media from netizens furious with the video, which has been circulating around the world. . ]

See the video: