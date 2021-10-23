Video shows elephant attacking crocodile that tried to devour chicks

A video recorded by a Danish tourist named Hans Henrik Haahr in August of this year shows the exact moment when an elephant mother lashed out with her trunk and trampled a crocodile to death. All after the reptile tries to devour the mammal’s young.

The footage was taken on the Baines River, in the Lower Zambezi Valley, in Zambia, and posted on social networks at Camp Baines River, in Zambia.

Watch:

“Guests witnessed this dramatic spectacle between two of Africa’s most feared animals. Perhaps this was a revenge attack fueled by earlier attempts to ambush many crocodiles on their young or larger herd. While this footage may be difficult to watch, it demonstrates how hard and raw life is in the wild,” wrote Camp Baines River in the publication.

Elephant siblings can influence the animal’s lifespan and weight

A study of semi-captive Asian elephants in Myanmar found that the animals benefit from having older sisters more than older brothers. The results were published in the Journal of Animal Ecology of the British Ecological Society.

A team of scientists in Finland, the UK and Myanmar found that Asian elephant brothers influence younger children. That is, being raised with older siblings greatly increased long-term survival compared to not having a sibling, with older sisters having a greater impact than older siblings.

In female elephants raised with older sisters they had greater long-term survival and bred for the first time, on average, two years earlier, compared to those with older siblings. Earlier reproduction is generally associated with more offspring over an elephant’s lifetime.

Male elephants raised with older sisters had lower survival but higher body weight compared to those with older siblings. This effect can be explained by a ‘live fast, die young’ strategy, where the early positive increase in body mass can lead to survival costs later in life.

“Our research confirms that sibling relationships shape individuals’ lives, particularly in social species such as elephants, where cooperative behaviors are essential for individuals’ development, survival and potential reproduction,” explained Dr. Vérane Berger of University of Turku.

The long-term consequences of sibling effects are poorly studied in long-lived animals. One reason for this is that the logistical challenges of field studies make it difficult to investigate the lifelong effects of an animal.

In the study, researchers managed to overcome the barrier by focusing on a population of government-owned semi-captive lumber elephants in Myanmar, for which records of extensive life histories are kept.

During the day, these elephants are used for riding, transport and traction. While at night, animals live unsupervised in forests and can interact and mate with wild and domesticated elephants.

For Dr Mirkka Lahdenperä of the University of Turku, “as elephants live in their natural habitats, there are many similarities to wild elephants” and however different there are, “there are more similarities than differences and we could assume that some of the associations found in our study would also be true for wild elephants.”

The researchers used a large dataset from Asian elephants to look at the influence of the presence and gender of older siblings on the body mass, reproduction, sex and survival of the next calf. The records contained information on the reproduction and longevity of 2,344 calves born between 1945 and 2018.

As for the next steps for this research project, Dr. Berger said, “More data will also allow us to explore the effects of the environment on sibling relationships and go into more detail about the effects siblings have on specific aspects of the health of siblings. a younger calf, such as immunity, muscle function and hormonal variations.”

