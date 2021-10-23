Villeneuve explains why he would “never include” post-credits scene

The director Denis Villeneuve explained to NME why your Dune it doesn’t have a post-credits scene, yet it says it doesn’t intend to use the feature in its movies in the future.

“I don’t like post-credits scenes”, he confessed. “There’s a very specific emotion that I wanted to imprint on the last take of Duna, and I didn’t want to mess with that. So no, I didn’t use a post-credits scene.“.

The filmmaker even ruled out the possibility of a “director’s version” of Dune, saying the movie that hit theaters is his favorite version of the project.

“That [uma versão do diretor] does not exist! My cut is what people are seeing in theaters right now. There won’t be any others. Yes, I could have made a longer, more contemplative film, but I decided I didn’t want to“he declared.

In the new adaptation of Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert – with the help of his mother – and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

Frank Herbert’s book is known as one of the most complex works in science fiction history, and has already yielded a big-screen adaptation directed by David Lynch, in 1984. In Brazil, the franchise books Dune are published by Aleph Publisher.

Dune is on display in Brazilian cinemas and, according to the viewing window, it should enter 35 days then to the catalog of HBO Max.

