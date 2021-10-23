Vin Diesel escorts Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle in his friend’s place | It’s on the Net



Vin Diesel escorts Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker down the aislePlayback / Internet

USA – Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, revealed through her social networks that she is starting a new chapter of her life. The 22-year-old model has posted a video to announce that she has married actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Meadow, who lost her father when she was 14, was escorted down the aisle by her godfather, actor Vin Diesel.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were protagonists of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, until Paul’s untimely death in 2013. The two have always been great friends and the model sees the action star as a second father. Actress Jordana Brewster also attended the ceremony and was seen embracing the bride.

On social networks, fans of the series were melting with the images of the wedding and wishing the new couple a lot of happiness.