Violent death affects 6.97 thousand children and adolescents per year in the country

Brazil had an average of 6.97 thousand intentional violent deaths of children and adolescents per year in the last five years. According to the Panorama of Lethal and Sexual Violence against Children and Adolescents in Brazil, released today (22), between 2016 and 2020 there were at least 34,900 intentional violent deaths against people up to 19 years of age. Last year alone, there were 4,739 cases, the lowest number in the historical series.

The study is a partnership between the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef). Based on the analysis of police reports from all states, obtained through the Access to Information Law, the forum systematized information on violence against this portion of the population.

teenagers

Most of the deaths reached teenagers between 15 and 19 years of age. There were 31 thousand cases in this age group. These victims are predominantly male (92%) and black (79%). Most of these deaths were caused by firearms (85%) and classified as homicide (87%). However, femicide (1%) and police interventions (10%) also appear as reasons for the deaths. In 2020, the rate of deaths caused by police action reached 15%, remaining at 44.4% in the state of São Paulo.

Between 10 and 14 years of age, the profile is still similar to that of older adolescents – 78% are male, 80% black and 75% of deaths caused by firearms. Among children, there is a change in the profile, of victims from 5 to 9 years old, 55% are girls, and, up to 4 years old, 35% are female. Firearms were used in 47% of deaths between 5 and 9 years of age, and in 45% of children up to 4 years of age.

Other factors indicate differences between crimes involving children and adolescents. In the age group from 5 to 9 years old, 76% knew the aggressor. Between 15 and 19 years of age, the author of the death is unknown in 56% of cases. The place of violence also changes, from 5 to 9 years old, in 31% of the times it happens inside the home, a percentage that drops to 13% in relation to young people between 15 and 19 years old. In this age group, 46% of deaths happen on the street.

“These are deaths with different characteristics. We need to look at these two phenomena differently”, said FBSP researcher Sofia Reinach. While among children most deaths come from domestic violence, among adolescents the victims suffer especially from urban violence.

Despite assaults at home being the most important cause of death among children, they are also victims of urban violence, as the forum’s executive director, Samira Bueno, points out. “There are cases from 0 to 9 years old that happen due to urban violence dynamics. It’s not the standard, but it does happen, a child who died of a gunshot coming home from school,” he said.

lack of data

Black youth are the majority of victims also among the younger age groups, representing 58% of deaths up to 4 years of age, 68% of 5 to 9 years of age, and 80% of 10 to 14 years of age. This data, as well as others analyzed for the study, were, however, hampered by the lack of standardization in filling out police reports. In 30% of the documents there is no information on the race or color of the victims.

Other information, such as age noted only by band, not exact, and lack of information about weapon and location, are elements that make the research work difficult, according to Bueno. “It is an effort to put pressure on public authorities to improve the quality of information, which many times the professional who is at the cutting edge does not even recognize how important it is,” said Samira Bueno. According to her, the number of deaths of children and adolescents may be underestimated due to these problems.

sexual violence

The study also analyzed data on rapes against children and adolescents. 179,27 thousand cases were registered between 2017 and 2020 in all states. The majority of victims (81%) were under 14 years of age. The age group between 10 and 14 years of age concentrates the most notifications – 74.4 thousand. Among the youngest children, up to 4 years old, there were 22,100 cases.

Girls are the majority of victims among all age groups, accounting for 78% of cases up to 4 years old. This percentage increases to 91% between 10 and 19 years of age.

The victim’s residence is the place where most crimes happen, in 67% of cases involving children up to 4 years old and in 53% when with teenagers between 15 and 19 years old. Of the total crimes analyzed, the aggressor is known in 86% of the records.

The researchers point out that rape is a crime that “notoriously” has a high rate of underreporting, that is, part of the crimes is not registered at the police stations. In addition, the group identified many flaws in the police reports made in 2016, which led to the option of only considering information from 2017 onwards. “The older the records, the more imprecise and incomplete the data reported to the Brazilian Public Security Forum”, highlights the research text.

