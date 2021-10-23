Visitors get stuck on a roller coaster in Japan after a power outage; watch video | World

The Universal Studios park attraction was idle for about two hours, according to park management. 35 people needed to be removed from the toy in a risky operation.

The cart that took the visitors was at one of the highest points of the toy, at about 43 meters – which is equivalent to a 14-story building.

Visitors descended, on foot, via an emergency stairway that is on the side of the roller coaster tracks.

The power utility said there was a temporary power outage that affected – in addition to all the park’s toys – thousands of homes in Osaka.

Authorities opened an investigation to identify the supply failure. There were no reports of incidents due to the lack of electricity, according to police and firefighters.

