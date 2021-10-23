Vitória City Hall website goes down due to “security incident”

Vitória City Hall website is down. Credit: Reproduction Vitória Prefecture

The Vitória City Hall website is off the air this Friday afternoon (22). The problem started around 1pm. Anyone who tries to access the services made available online by the municipal administration, is warned during the connection attempt: “It is not possible to access this site”, informs a warning.

Wanted by the report of The Gazette, the city reported that the Undersecretary of Information Technology (Sub-IT) identified a security incident in the data network. The analysis work has started, but there is no deadline for standardizing the services.

By computer or cell phone, the City Hall website is unavailable. Credit: Reproduction Vitória Prefecture

The municipality of Vitória, like others in Espírito Santo, offers scheduling of vaccines against Covid-19 and other procedures through the internet, such as scheduling appointments and issuing documents.

The municipal administration explained that it was necessary to isolate the entire network environment and servers, making the Information Technology services of the City of Vitória inaccessible, including files and internet access.

The city hall assured that it is making every effort so that the services are normalized as soon as possible.

TARGET HACKER ATTACK IN 2020

The damage to the system in November last year was similar to what happened at the Superior Court of Justice days earlier at the time. The STJ network also suffered from the interruption of judgments.

INCIDENT MAY PUT DATA AT RISK

In an interview with the report of The Gazette, technology expert Gilberto Sudré explains that a security incident, as reported by the City of Vitória this Friday, is not necessarily caused by a hacker attack. Occurrences like this, according to him, show that there is not 100% protection on the internet.

Gilberto Sudré Technology expert and commentator at CBN Vitória “In theory, an incident is any type of event that could put information at risk. It may not be an attack, but a situation that shows vulnerability. It may not have been exploited, but it could have been dangerous. , but nothing is 100% secure. No one is exempt from attacks.

Sudré remembers that cases like this do not usually represent an oversight of the technology team responsible for the site. The expert and commentator at CBN Vitória highlights that the strategy of taking the site down is correct.

“Taking the site off the air helps to protect. This way it is possible to identify what is happening. The situation is more controlled, with more tranquility. It is like closing the doors that offer risks”, he comments.