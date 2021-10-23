Viver Well Pediatric at Unimed São Carlos completes one year and exceeds expectations

The building was designed with great care to offer specific rooms for the application of each therapy with excellence – Credit: Disclosure

Inaugurated on October 16, 2020, Viver Bem Pediátrico (VBP) completed a year of services with much to celebrate. The initial expectation is that within a year of activation, the place would be serving around 150 children. However, currently more than 320 children from zero to 12 years old with a diagnosis of Autistic Spectrum Disorder, Down’s Syndrome, cerebral palsy, premature and with delayed neuropsychomotor development are assisted, being a reference in the services provided to this public.

The VBP offers quality and specialized multi-professional work, fully managed by Unimed São Carlos, evaluating, encouraging and, above all, rehabilitating children, ensuring support for the development process of each one. The work is carried out by a multidisciplinary team composed of speech therapists, psychologists, occupational therapists and highly trained physiotherapists.

Viver Bem Pediatric offers proven effective therapies such as Abba Therapy, Pediasuit Method, Bobath Method, Occupational Therapy, sensory assessment, early stimulation and animal-assisted therapy.

Today, the puppy Perla, of the Papilon breed, accompanies patients in activities, twice a week. Honey, a Labrador, owned by VBP, is undergoing finer training and will soon be participating as well.

The building was designed with great care to offer specific rooms for the application of each therapy with excellence and effectiveness. To be assisted by Viver Bem Pediátrico, the person responsible for the child must submit a previous medical referral made by a pediatrician, neurologist, neuropediatrician or psychiatrist to the Customer Relations department at Unimed São Carlos.

For Ivan Linjardi, Vice President of Unimed São Carlos, the unit meets the desire of the cooperative, aiming at the verticalization of services, as well as guaranteeing the quality of care. “Viver Bem Pediátrico has become a reality and today it is a reference throughout the region,” said Linjardi.

