Volante speeds up recovery, and can be selected by Abel in Palmeiras’ next game

This Monday (25), the palm trees face the sport at Allianz Parque, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the 28th round of the Brazilian championship. After winning twice this week, against Internacional and Ceará, Verdão regained confidence, and are looking to beat a team that is in the relegation zone at home.

Featured in the match last Wednesday (20), at Castelão, Zé Rafael will not be available to coach Abel Ferreira. That’s because he received the third yellow card, and is suspended from the game. On the other hand, Portuguese may have good news: Danilo has advanced in the treatment of an injury and has a chance of being related.

He had shin in both legs, a situation in which the person has severe shin pain. The shirt 28 has been out in recent weeks because of this, having taken the field for the last time on the 3rd, against Juventude, at Allianz Parque, in the last game before the reunion with the fans. Danilo scored a goal in this match, even.

Due to the absence of Zé Rafael, and Gabriel Menino is still out due to injury, Danilo can be used as a starter against Sport, forming a pair of defensive midfielders with Felipe Melo. In recent games, Abel Ferreira tested names like Patrick de Paula and Danilo Barbosa in the sector, but both were unsuccessful.

Palmeiras is in third place in the Brazilian Championship, ten points behind the leader Atlético-MG, who plays on Sunday against Cuiabá. A victory is essential for Verdão not only in the fight for the title, but also in the dispute for a place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.