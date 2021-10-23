Wagner Moura declares his vote for Lula when releasing a film about Marighella – 10/23/2021 – Illustrated

About to release “Marighella” in theaters after an imbroglio for years, Wagner Moura criticized the Bolsonaro government in an interview with reporter Leonardo Sanchez and said he would vote for former president Lula if the elections were held today, even with reservations.

2022 Elections

Moura defines Bolsonaro’s victory as “tragic, but pedagogical”, for revealing that Brazil is also “an authoritarian, violent, racist country of a scrotal elite”. “He is a character deeply connected to the sewer of Brazilian history, which shows us that Brazil is not just a country of originality, beauty, power, diversity, biodiversity.”

It is considering this scenario that the filmmaker declares his vote for Lula, who for him is “the most important president in the history of Brazil”, but makes reservations, because he would like to “a step forward” in politics. “From the PT, we have to look for something else, an idea of ​​the country that was outlined by these governments, but not enough.”

“For a while, I thought Marina Silva represented this step forward, but I’m still looking for that someone, whether as a party or a politician. There are many politicians I respect, young people, who can take this step forward, but now the time is for rebuilding democracy. So, if the election were today, I think I would vote for Lula.”

“What is at stake today is democracy itself,” said the actor, who is now directing his first film. “The setback was so big that we have to look at the health of democracy, regardless of who the next president of Brazil is. We have to overcome this delay.”

Censorship

Moura believes there is censorship in Bolsonaro’s Brazil. “Not like at the time of the dictatorship, which won’t pass, but a censorship that makes it impossible to release films through a bureaucratic way”, in his words. “It’s sad, it’s just sad. I don’t have anger, just sadness.”

The biopic of guerrilla Carlos Marighella has finally set its debut date for November 4th, but before that it embarks on a premiere tour around the country this Monday, 25th.

The film should have premiered two years ago, which did not happen because Ancine, the National Cinema Agency, made it impossible to release it on two occasions.

“I have no doubt that the film was censored. Ancine’s denials for the release and then the shelving of our requests are unexplained. And that came at a time when Bolsonaro was talking publicly about filtering at the agency, which movies like ‘Bruna Surfistinha’ were inadmissible, that would not give money to finance LGBT movies.”

“What happens is that art and culture are, par excellence —regardless of how the artists position themselves—the enemies of fascism. If you go back to history, all fascist regimes start by attacking artists.”