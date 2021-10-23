Want more? Intel Core i9-12900K hits 400W overclocked at 5.3GHz in stress test

A little more than the previous test and all that more in consumption

If you were surprised by the 330W that the Intel Core i9-12900K can achieve operating at 5.2 GHz, know that you can go further. This time, all 8 performance cores would reach 5.3 GHz and reach incredible 400W. Of course, more frequency, more consumption.

The result was achieved by the same person responsible for extracting the 330w that we have already shown here. Enthusiast Citizen set all large Golden Cove cores to 5.3 GHz and benchmarked on CPU-Z. Compared to the score achieved previously with the i9-12900k at 5.2 GHz, the difference isn’t worth it.

According to the overclocker, it was possible to reach 5.3 GHz with 1.49v voltage. He says that the test done on AIDA64 lasted just over a minute before the PC shuts down with temperatures getting out of control. Enthusiast Citizen used a radiator from his liquid cooler submerged in ice to help with refrigeration, and even then it wasn’t enough.

while in the single-core test there was an increase of about 2%, at the multi-core the difference was of a little more than 1%. In the real world, this difference would be totally unfeasible. The insignificant difference in performance for 70W more on consumption it’s something for testing and to get an idea of ​​where it goes.



Even comparing to the i9-12900K factory setting, according to the unofficial information so far, it is not worth it, as the increase is 5% in single-core and 6% in multi-core. But in this comparison, the increase in consumption would be much greater, going from 220w according to another test, to 400w achieved now.

If we put an equivalent AMD CPU on the scale, like the Ryzen 9 5950X, O i9-12900K operating at 5.3GHz has a 34% single-core advantage, while in multi-core it doesn’t change much compared to the high-end Alder Lake CPU in stock (4%).

A test of the person responsible for this overclock putting the i9-12900K at 4.9 GHz on all cores stabilized consumption at 220W, which shows that this CPU shouldn’t be able to go any further than that. The most impressive thing is that none of the small nuclei had any changes.. Imagine then the total consumption if the Gracemont cores were overclocked.

Via: WCCFtech