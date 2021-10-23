Warming May Cause Kidney Disease Epidemic, Experts Say

Chronic kidney disease, associated with heat stress, could become a major health epidemic for millions of workers around the world if global temperatures continue to rise in the coming decades.

Experts heard by The Guardian call for more urgent studies on the relationship between heat and CHDu – chronic kidney disease of uncertain cause – to assess the situation.

+ WHO opens epidemic research and detection center in Berlin

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is the progressive loss of kidney function, widely observed among the elderly and people who suffer from other diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. However, CKD epidemics are emerging in rural regions with high temperatures, in countries such as El Salvador and Nicaragua, where large numbers of rural workers have begun to die of irreversible kidney failure.

There have also been cases of CKDu in people who carry out heavy manual work in hot zones in other regions, such as the American continent, the Middle East, Africa and India.

The kidneys are responsible for the fluid balance in the body, which makes them particularly sensitive to extreme temperatures. There is emerging consensus that CKDu should be recognized as a heat-related injury, in which workers develop subtle kidney damage every day while in agricultural fields. This, in turn, can progress to severe kidney disease or chronic kidney failure over time.

Kidney attack is not always accompanied by symptoms, which can lead to workers ending up with end-stage chronic kidney disease.

According to Tord Kjellstrom, from the National Center for Epidemiology and Population Health at the University of Australia, heat stress is not receiving the necessary attention in debates about how to mitigate the first effects of the climate emergency.

As the number and intensity of hot days increases, more and more working people will face even greater challenges in avoiding heat stress, particularly two-thirds of the global population living in tropical and subtropical areas. Heat exhaustion threatens the livelihoods of millions of people and undermines efforts to reduce poverty,” he says.

Tord Kjellstrom warns that global warming is a serious threat to the lives of workers and the livelihoods of millions of people. “Emerging climate policies must take this into account if we are to have any chance of facing what is to come.”

According to physician Cecilia Sorensen, director of the Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education at Columbia University, “we have no idea what the extent of the problem is because we’re not looking at it.”

“There are some regions that are clearly hot spots, but in terms of their prevalence and the seriousness of the problem, I don’t think we’ve started to get involved in that yet,” he added. However, documented epidemics have similar characteristics. Those affected tend to be people who work in hot conditions and come from disproportionately vulnerable environments – socially and economically – with limited access to medical care or insurance, or who live in areas with poor health infrastructure.

According to Cecilia, “according to current data, it seems that renal severity worsens the more vulnerable and desperate the worker becomes. Those who do not have control over their working conditions or are encouraged to work longer hours without breaks, such as those who are paid for the number of fruit they harvest or the amount of cane they cut, are the most affected”.

“They are getting sick from the work they do and have no other options. There is little supervision in the work environment to prevent this from happening. It’s a matter of human rights”, he says.

Ramón García Trabanino, a nephrologist and medical director of the El Salvador Hemodialysis Center, said he noticed, for the first time, an unusual number of patients with CKD at the hospital where he has worked for more than two decades.

“They were young and they were dying because we didn’t have the money or the capacity to do dialysis treatments. We did the best we could, but they continued to die. And more and more they arrived with the same symptoms”, he added.

Trabanino analyze similar epidemics in Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

“If we look at the maximum temperatures in Central America, we see that they correspond to the regions where we are describing the disease. In El Salvador and Nicaragua, mortality rates are about ten times higher than expected. The number of new patients is impressive”.

Despite the consensus view that CKDu is related to heat and dehydration, some scientists believe that exposure to agrochemicals and infectious agents, as well as genetic makeup and risk factors related to poverty, malnutrition and other social determinants of health, also can play a role.

“What is less clear is the fact that recurrent heat stress is not just a problem in sugarcane fields in Nicaragua. Even in our societies, the possibility of heat stress and dehydration can play a role in kidney disease,” says Richard Johnson, professor of medicine at the University of Colorado.