Warning of heavy rain and storms in southern Brazil

Heavy rain and storms should hit the three southern states of Brazil this weekend with the action of a low pressure center and the displacement of a cold front across the region. Rain can be heavy in some areas and there is a risk of storms with strong winds and hail.

The change of weather starts this Saturday in Rio Grande do Sul. Areas of instability will bring rain primarily to the Western Border in the morning and that will quickly move to other regions until late morning and in the afternoon. In the morning, the rain acts more in the Midwest, while in the afternoon it reaches all the regions of Rio Grande do Sul.

Sunday will start with rain in several parts of the state of Rio Grande do Sul at dawn and in the morning. Rainfall is expected to occur more in the South and in the Middle East, which includes the regions of Pelotas, Porto Alegre and Caxias do Sul. During the Sunday, the rain clouds move away and the cloudiness decreases with the presence of the sun in the afternoon in the most of Rio Grande do Sul.

The weather changes radically in Santa Catarina and Paraná during Saturday. Initially, the rain hits more areas in the west of the two states. From afternoon to Saturday night, rain and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Santa Catarina and Paraná. Only points in Paraná closer to São Paulo, in the Northeast of Paraná, should have the arrival of rain only at the beginning of Sunday.

Heavy rain forecast

In the displacement of the cold front through southern Brazil, rain can be strong to intense in several locations. The regions with the greatest chance of heavy rain are the northern half of Rio Grande do Sul, especially the Northwest and the North of Rio Grande do Sul; most of the areas of Santa Catarina with the highest risk in the Midwest and West on Saturday and in the Northeast of Santa Catarina early on Sunday; and all regions of Paraná with heavy rain in the West and South until the end of Saturday and in other regions of the state during Sunday.

The map above shows the rain projection of the WRF model until 9 pm on Sunday. The model is available at subscriber in the section of maps. As indicated on the map, the highest volumes should occur in the period in Paraná with marks above 100 mm and records in some points above 150 mm, however several places in the Northern Half of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina may have records above 50 mm .

Thunderstorm risk

The risk of localized storms during the displacement of the frontal system across southern Brazil this weekend is high. Storms can occur at different points with high incidence of lightning, hail and strong gusts of wind. The risk of storms is greater in the Northwest of Rio Grande do Sul and in the West of Paraná.

A low thermal pressure center will operate on Saturday over Paraguay with heat above 40ºC in the afternoon in some cities in the neighboring country. This environment will favor clouds of great vertical development with high rates of atmospheric instability, which explains the risk of isolated severe weather on Saturday being greater in the northwest of Rio Grande do Sul and in the west of Santa Catarina and Paraná.

The reflectivity indices predicted by the models in their radar simulation projections signal a high chance of hail at points in the northern half of Rio Grande do Sul and in Santa Catarina and Paraná during the displacement of the cold front across southern Brazil in this Weekend.