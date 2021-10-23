We are going to vinegar and low incomes will suffer more, says economist

“We are going to the vinegar” is the expression used by economist Felipe Salto, executive director of the IFI, the Federal Senate’s Independent Fiscal Institution, to assess the current situation in the country’s economy.

The IFI’s role is to help parliamentarians monitor the government budget. It is a type of institution that exists in several countries around the world. In English-speaking nations, they are called “watchdogs” of public accounts.

In a week when the dollar hit R$ 5.70, four high-ranking secretaries at the Ministry of Economy resigned, and the government confirmed its intention to breach the spending ceiling of more than R$ 80 billion, pessimism is not to be surprised.

For Salto, the problem is not the government wanting to spend more in the social area — which is necessary in the current moment of the pandemic’s exit and, according to him, could be done perfectly within the current fiscal limits.

The problem is that the billion-dollar hole being opened in the spending ceiling — which the IFI estimates at R$ 94.4 billion, above the R$ 83.6 billion forecast by the economic team — is much larger than the planned expenditure for transfers of the new Auxílio Brasil, which should replace Bolsa Família.

“It is a space that serves the Centrão, to serve the base, to open the Budget for amendments”, evaluates Salto. “This is directly associated with the moment we are living in, of pre-elections. Next year there are general elections and this is permeating all decisions.”

Changing the rule with the game going

To open up this space in the Budget, the government plans to postpone the payment of court orders, debts of the Union to people, companies, states and municipalities that the Justice has already determined the payment of in definitive decisions.

In addition, Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, in agreement with Congress, wants to change the ceiling rule, starting to readjust it for the inflation accumulated from January to December of the previous year, and no longer in 12 months until June, as is currently done. The recalculation will start in 2016, the year the spending cap law was approved.

“The problem is not the expense,” says the executive director of the IFI. “The State has to spend to be able to carry out its public education, health and social policies, in addition to spending to solve problems like the current one, which is the confrontation of this pandemic crisis still present in Brazil and its social and economic consequences.”

“The problem is to change the rules of the game to temporarily favor fiscal expansion strategies”, he assesses. “Change, opportunistically as it is happening now, is what worries me.”

For Salto, the problem with the way everything is being done is that those who will be harmed by the instability caused by this decision are the same people that the government intends to help by increasing the value of the income transfer to R$ 400 by December 2022.

“Economic agents — the market, as we call it — are already pricing these risks, interest rates are rising and the result will probably be lower economic growth there next year,” he predicts, adding that this harms job creation.

The increase in risk and the rise in interest rates drive productive investments away, explains Salto. And the pressured dollar makes inflation more resistant to falling, as the US currency weighs on the costs of everything that is imported, such as various components of our industrial goods.

“Unfortunately, it will be a very difficult situation for those who have lower income and depend on the salary for their survival. And even for those who are depending on government assistance”, he concludes.

The problem is not spent in the social area, but changing the rules of the game to favor the Centrão in an election year, says Felipe Salto, executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution of the Senate Image: PEDRO FRANCE/SENATE AGENCY

Guedes, from ultra-liberal to ‘breakthrough’

Asked how he assesses the trajectory of Paulo Guedes, a minister who took office promising to implement an ultraliberal agenda to reduce the state and now wants to break the spending ceiling in billions to increase government spending in an election year, the director of the IFI is categorical.

“The truth is that there is no liberal agenda, there is a lack of preparation, an ineptitude of the current government, which results in what we have been seeing in recent days. In this dismantling of fiscal rules”, assesses the specialist in public accounts.

The IFI estimates that it would be possible to raise Bolsa Família without breaking the rules. Cutting non-mandatory expenses and fully paying precatório, the institution calculates that it would be possible to raise the income transfer program from the current average value of R$ 190, to 14.7 million beneficiaries, to R$ 250 and 16.3 million beneficiaries.

To further raise this value, there is another card up your sleeve, says Salto.

A total of around R$ 16 billion in precatory orders from the former Fundef (Fundo de Desenvolvimento da Elementary School), current Fundeb, which could be paid legally outside the ceiling, opening up equivalent space for expenditure in the social area within the Budget.

“But there would be no money left to amend the General Rapporteur, other pulverized expenses. And that is, in fact, what is motivating all this change that the Minister of Economy is supporting,” he says.

“In other words, he is clearly giving up fiscal responsibility. He wants to signal the opposite, saying that the rules are being followed, but nobody buys this thesis,” he says. “The departure of these people from the economic team, who are technical cadres, is just the clearest evidence that the government is on a very wrong path.”

On Thursday (21/01), Bruno Funchal and Gildenora Dantas, special secretary and deputy special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, respectively, resigned. And Jeferson Bittencourt and Rafael Araújo, secretary and deputy secretary of the National Treasury.

‘Going to the vinegar’

The economic team’s loss of credibility is part of the reason why Salto believes that “we are going straight to the vinegar, without the right to stop”, as he lamented this week on a social network.

How sad our country. Let’s go straight to vinegar without any stops. And knowing that all the conditions for being different were in place. Those who despise the market as an essential institution for the functioning of the State will now understand in practice what risk means. — Felipe Salto (@FelipeSalto) October 19, 2021

“It’s a phrase that may seem exaggerated, but it isn’t. Because, you see, the economy depends above all on the credibility of economic policy managers. This is step zero,” he says.

To grow, it takes more than that, he says. “It needs to increase productivity, trade agreements to export more. Take advantage of the comparative advantage that Brazil has always had in the environmental area. And we are going in the symmetrically opposite direction.”

He cites the government’s current contempt for preserving the Amazon and the time wasted with a foreign policy that he classifies as “mequetrefe”. In infrastructure, he highlights that the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) has lost all its role, although the country still needs development instruments and policies.

“We are not planning, the budget is on autopilot,” he says. “When I say that it could be different, it is in this sense. We could have a more appreciated exchange rate, more controlled inflation and growth already in a better recovery, if the appropriate policies were being taken.”

“So, my main concern, when I say that ‘we are going straight to vinegar’ is this. Structurally, we were already going and now, with this mess in the fiscal and budget area, the acceleration in this direction will be even greater.”