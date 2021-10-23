What happened to Líssio and Luana after Blind Marriage Brazil

The first season of Marriage à Cegas Brasil ended with the formation of three couples: Carolina and Hudson; Fernanda and Thiago; Luana and Lissio. Now, what fans want to know is if the unions worked. It is worth remembering that the participants of the Netflix reality show still cannot reveal whether they are still together or not. The fate of Luana and Lissio, in particular, left the platform’s spectators very curious.

The premise of Blind Marriage is quite simple: singles try to find love and connection with program participants. The only problem? Game members cannot see each other. Surprisingly, the strategy worked and some couples were able to develop lasting relationships.

Among the episodes of Marriage à Cegas Brasil, Luana and Líssio established themselves as one of the most interesting couples. Many fans cheered for the happiness of the duo, who ended the program by exchanging rings in an emotional ceremony.

We explain below everything that is already known about the union of Luana and Líssio and if the couple is still together today; Look.

Luana and Líssio after Blind Marriage

Since the beginning of Marriage à Cegas Brasil, Luana and Líssio have called the public’s attention for their chemistry and the possibility of ending up together in the reality show.

In the first episodes, Líssio was “in doubt” between two women, and had difficulties to choose the perfect suitor. The participant ended up choosing to marry Luana, another participant who was successful with the Netflix audience.

The beginning of the relationship between Luana and Líssio did not win over the viewers of Marriage à Cegas Brasil, as the participant had some resistance to join the competitor.

However, the relationship has changed a lot over time, and the couple were quick to prove their chemistry and understanding to the Netflix audience.

With the release of new episodes of the series, the public could see that Luana and Líssio shared several emotional moments together. In addition, the couple did not have many disagreements, and showed great harmony.

Because of this, Luana and Líssio became the favorite participants of many people. The public quickly began to cheer for the wedding to take place.

The end was not a surprise: Luana and Líssio really got married. The couple made the union official in one of the most exciting ceremonies of Marriage à Cegas Brasil.

But after all, are the couple still together after the end of the Netflix reality show? Everything indicates that it is, mainly due to the presence of the two participants on social networks.

The way Luana and Líssio talk about each other on the networks indicates that the couple remains united. The continuation of the marriage is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The first season of Blind Marriage Brazil is available on Netflix.