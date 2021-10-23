What is the limit for transactions made by the Caixa Tem app? Find out here

O box has is a free platform that was created so that Brazilians can access banking services and transactions through their cell phone. In the app, transactions are possible, such as: payments, transfers via Pix, in addition to withdrawals at ATMs, lottery stores or bank correspondents.

Another feature of Caixa Tem is the virtual debit card, which provides the customer with the possibility of shopping over the internet. The application has an easy and practical technology for the user, also providing accessibility for People with Disabilities (PwDs).

Amount allowed for cash movements in Tem

The values ​​to carry out transactions are according to the type of transaction made by the user. For the transfer or payment, the limit that was established is BRL 600.00 for each transaction and BRL 1,200.00 per day. Remembering that this movement is in the Caixa Tem app.

Users who have a Caixa Tem digital social savings account, in turn, have a monthly limit in the amount of R$ 5 thousand. Remembering that, if this limit is exceeded, the bank automatically blocks the account.

It is important that the user of digital social savings know that there is no charge for maintaining the services provided by the application. However, if the limits established by Caixa Tem for the use of services and movements are exceeded, the user will pay the fare that was used.

Those who receive the Bolsa Família program benefit, through the Caixa Tem application, can also use their social card account at ATMs, lottery stores or bank correspondents.

To access the platform, simply download the app on your cell phone through the iOS system (App Store) or Android system (Google Play). Then, just register following all the guidelines provided by the app.