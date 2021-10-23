One of the most basic rules of personal finance is not to spend more than you earn. Those who do this out of necessity or will will be in debt.

When the debtor is the government, the name given to the negative financial result is the primary deficit.

To reduce this deficit and bring public accounts up to date, the government approved the so-called spending ceiling by Constitutional Amendment 95, in 2016, which would have a 20-year term.

This amendment, which came into effect in 2017, provides for a limit on the government’s spending increase linked to the increase in inflation measured by the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index). Thus, the budget available for federal spending could only be readjusted in one year, taking into account the inflation of the previous year.

After all, what is the public spending ceiling?

The spending ceiling is a mechanism to limit the growth of public spending to the inflation registered in the previous year. Also called the “new fiscal regime”, the Constitutional Amendment, which is effective for 20 years, could be revised from 2026 onwards.

In practice, the ceiling would freeze public spending for at least ten years, as the increase in spending is expected to follow inflation.

Another name that the spending cap usually takes is “fiscal anchor”, because it “holds” government spending at a certain level.

How is the spending ceiling calculated?

The base for calculating the expenditure ceiling takes into account some government expenditures in the previous year, corrected for inflation.

This calculation excludes the payment of interest on the public debt, mandatory transfers to states and municipalities, transfers to Fundeb (Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund), money invested in state-owned companies and expenses with elections.

What goes into the spending cap account?

The expenses that are controlled by the spending cap are the primary expenses. These expenses are divided into two groups: mandatory expenses and discretionary expenses.

Mandatory expenses: fixed monthly government expenditures that include civil servants’ salaries, social security expenses, unemployment insurance and pensions

Discretionary expenses: non-mandatory expenditures such as investments.

Mandatory expenditures account for more than 90% of total government expenditures.

Why is it important for the government to stay within the spending ceiling?

The spending ceiling was created to keep public accounts under control and contain public debt. The result of this would be the possibility of maintaining the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at lower levels, which stimulates the economy to grow.

Spending caps and public spending controls can also be a way of attracting foreign investment, in addition to maintaining investor confidence in the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

What would change with the new spending cap rule?

Since its creation, the spending ceiling has already undergone some changes. The most recent of them were the emergency PEC, which enabled the payment of emergency aid and other expenses necessary to combat the coronavirus sanitary crisis, and the PEC of Precatório, which provided for the payment of expenses in installments.

In the third week of October, the government reached an agreement to make a new change. What was agreed was an anticipation of the review of the spending ceiling methodology, which could take place in 2026.

In the rule currently used, public spending is updated by the inflation accumulated between June of one year and the same month of the previous year. With the change in the calculation, the calculation period would be from January to December of the previous year.

With this change and a retroactive update from 2017 to 2020, the spending ceiling planned for next year would jump to R$1.644 trillion. That is, R$35 billion more than expected.

Other changes foreseen in the PEC dos Precatórios could make room for around R$ 83 billion in the Budget.

