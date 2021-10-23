What’s next? Xiaomi mysterious event schedule for next week

Xiaomi continues to invest in the Brazilian market and bring its main products to the country, in addition to frequently opening new physical store units that allow brand fans to personally experience the company’s devices before the acquisition. This week the manufacturer announced that it will hold a launch event in which it will present some new products, the first being the Redmi Note 11 and the second still unknown, despite leaks pointing to a basic version of the Mi 11 line.





The presentation was announced last Thursday (21) on Xiaomi’s official profile in Brazil, however the manufacturer did not give many details about the product that should be announced next week, just indicating that it is something “thin, light and elegant “, as the caption states. The event is scheduled to take place next Thursday (28) at 1pm, being carried out online and broadcast on the brand’s official channels.

Light, slim and elegant. Take part in Xiaomi’s launch event that will allow you to live your style. October 28, at 1pm, here on our Twitter profile. pic.twitter.com/tIpLRcbnWN — Xiaomi Brasil (@XiaomiBrasil) October 21, 2021

What’s to come?

Xiaomi confirmed that it will launch the new Redmi Note 11 line at the event, however the suspense of the publication leads to understand that the brand will also announce another device besides this one, but this information has not been confirmed by the manufacturer. As usual, the Chinese giant has not responded to speculation about what could also be revealed next week, but some rumors point to the official arrival of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE, a device that in the first week of this month was approved by the National Agency Telecommunications (Anatel) and which may be launched in October.

