WhatsApp launches new function for couples

O Whatsapp is about to launch a new feature in its app with the goal of further tightening love relationships. The emoji pack update will address new options for Messaging App users.

So far, the application doesn’t have emojis with color representation, which was much questioned by users of the messenger. Thinking about it, the Whatsapp created new figures with the representation of couples with different skin tones.

The goal is to make couples identify even more with emojis and that they are able to express themselves, even from a distance, further strengthening the relationship.

When will the new role be released?

According to the website WABetaInfo, the new function is still in the testing phase and, so far, is restricted to WhatsApp Beta users.

However, it is expected that once the testing phase is over and all fixes are made, the new emojis will soon be released to all users of the app.

WhatsApp cloning via fake Instagram accounts

The constant advancement of technology brings many positive and negative points. As for the unpleasant part of the matter, criminals take advantage of new features to apply their scams more easily.

We often see in information portals, parallel conversations on the streets and in other environments, the comment that someone fell into a scam through some social network. The indices only grow and worry the population even more.

WhatsApp with fake Instagram profile

This is one of the newest features strategically created by cyber criminals. The action is initiated on the Instagram platform with a fake profile. On that occasion, the scammer gets in touch with the victim through the social network and offers her something very flashy.

However, for this offer to be “taken”, it is necessary for the citizen to inform some personal data, such as the full name and telephone number. Then the criminals send a code via SMS to confirm the contact.

With that, it is at this point that the person becomes a victim. The code sent via SMS is nothing more than the activation code of the Whatsapp. The action allows the criminal to gain access to the messenger’s account via another device. In this sense, if you have not enabled two-step authentication, the account will be hacked.

How to avoid such scams?

WhatsApp as well as Instagram offers ways to reinforce the insured on the platforms. In addition to the possibility of being able to report an account that is impersonating a person or an establishment on the social network, the messenger allows the user to enable authentication in two steps.

In addition, Instagram recommends that users be wary of offers with prices far below those charged in the market. “Companies rarely have private profiles, which you need authorization to follow,” he pointed out. It is also possible to look for the verification seal to provide more security when exchanging data with any account on the platform.

Still, according to the ESET expert, the first step is always to be wary of “any kind of passive approach, that is, that you didn’t directly request, that will ask for your data, is a potential scam,” he said. In this situation, the safest thing is to refuse the offer, avoid contact and report the supposedly false profile.