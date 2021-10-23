When is it possible to withdraw the FGTS profit? Find out here

The FGTS profit, referring to the year 2020, has already been transferred to the workers’ accounts. Know when the withdrawal is allowed.

The deposits of FGTS profit (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service), referring to the year 2020, have already been distributed by Caixa Econômica Federal. But when can workers withdraw from the guarantee fund?

The rules for withdrawing the FGTS profit are established by Provisional Measure No. 889/2019. The main one is the obligation for the worker to be working with a formal contract. From this, the MP determines the cases in which the withdrawal is allowed.

This withdrawal can be made annually, through the FGTS application and website, at Caixa’s Internet Banking or at the bank’s physical branches. It is worth remembering that the reference value that was debited from the account corresponds to the balance of each account until December 31, 2020.

Employees who have more than one account receive credit in all of them, according to the proportionality of the balance.

What are the FGTS profit withdrawal rules

According to Provisional Measure No. 889/2019, the FGTS profit can be withdrawn in the following situations:

If the employee is dismissed without just cause; When the worker retires; For workers aged 70 years and over; Family members can withdraw the FGTS profit in the event of the worker’s death; In cases where the worker or their dependents are affected by diseases, such as malignant neoplasm, when they are HIV positive, with cancer or in a terminal stage; For employees who had their contract terminated due to the total extinction of the company; Workers who terminated the contract for a specified period; For employees with a contract terminated due to reciprocal fault or force majeure; After three uninterrupted years of the worker being out of the FGTS regime; If the worker’s linked account remains three years in a row without deposit credits and the worker has been removed by 07/13/1990; Individual workers suspended for a period of 90 days or more; If the individual employer dies, either a domestic employer or a decree of nullity of the employment contract; When establishments, branches or agencies close; When the worker buys his own house; If the employee wants to settle or repay the debt or pay part of the financing installments; If the employee has an urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster caused by rain or floods that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence.

There is only one exception to the rules mentioned above so that the worker can withdraw the FGTS profit: o birthday loot.