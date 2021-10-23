which one gets the better in comparison?

Which will win? (Illustrative picture)

The segment of compact SUVs is one of the fastest growing in the national market, and this week, Fiat launched the long-awaited Pulse in the Brazilian market. The model arrives to fight for the first places in the ranking of best sellers, and fights with models like the Jeep Renegade, Hyundai Creta and the VW Nivus, its main competitor.

So, see the comparative among the models and decide which one is best for you!

Fiat Pulse X VW Nivus

Fiat Pulse comes in three trim versions and two engine versions. To know all the details of the model, you can check the video below:

Returning to competitors, the Fiat Pulse will have a nice clash with the VW Nivus, the compact SUV of the German automaker. Because they have a diversified range, the report considered the two top-of-the-line versions to make the comparison. See below:

Motorization: Pulse is more powerful

The top-of-the-line Fiat Pulse version, the Impetus, It adopts 1.0 200 Turbo engine. It has a power of 125 hp with gasoline and 130 hp with ethanol. Torque is 200 Nm on both fuels. Transmission is seven-speed CVT type.

The VW Nivus also has a 1.0 engine, only 200 TSI Turboflex. The power is a little lower compared to the Fiat. There are 128 hp with ethanol and 116 hp with gasoline. Regarding torque, the model delivers 20.4 kgf,m in both cases. About the transmission, the model has automatic transmission with torque converter. It is noteworthy that both models value a sportier driving and have flaps behind the steering wheel for manual gear change.

Thus, it is concluded that both models have a good mechanical set, but the Fiat Pulse wins points for having greater power.

Dimensions and capabilities: Nivus wins in the trunk

On this topic, the Italian SUV measures 17 cm less than the Nivus in terms of length. However, the Pulse is wider, 1.78 cm against 1.76 of the Nivus. In terms of height, the Pulse is also higher, 1.58 against the 1.49 hp of Nivus.

To close the topic, the trunk: on the Nivus the volumetric capacity is 415 liters, which leaves it at an advantage compared to the 370 liters in the trunk of the Pulse.

Here, interested should ask themselves what is most important in an SUV: trunk capacity, height or interior comfort? The question remains.

Standard items on both models

Both vehicles deliver important standard items to interested parties such as automatic digital air conditioning, multimedia center, 10.25” digital control panel on Nivus and 7” on Pulse, multifunctional steering wheel with height and productivity adjustment, seats in leather, 17” wheels and LED optics.

In addition, the models deliver driving assistants such as autonomous braking, traction and stability control, starting assistants, etc.

However, the Nivus takes a point for delivering curtain airbags, the ACC, adaptive cruise control. Pulse stands out for integrating mirroring via wireless Android Auto, lane departure alert, remote start and automatic high beam to the items.

It’s the price? What is the best?

The Fiat Pulse launch offensive was well received by the public. The model starts at R$79,990. The comparative version, the top of the line, is priced at R$ 115,990. If we integrate the Fiat Connect///Me package to the model, the car has a final price of R$ 118,640.

The VW Nivus, has a price of R$ 121,890 in the high-end version, the Highline.

Fiat Pulse and VW Nivus: who won?

The models are similar in the items they deliver, mechanical set and technological items. However, the Fiat Pulse arrives at a cheaper price, has greater power and performance. The VW Nivus has a larger volumetric trunk capacity and some items that Pulse doesn’t have. So, considering today’s clash, Fiat Pulse got the better of it, don’t you agree?