which weapon the actor used to accidentally shoot

The weapon that killed Halyna Hutchins was a scenographic pistol that imitates an old model, the Daily Mail reported today. Alec Baldwin was holding the gun on the set of “Rust” when it accidentally went off.

According to the British website, the model is a vintage Colt, as the western film takes place in the late 19th century, around 1880 (see the image below for a similar model). Police do not know who placed the live ammunition during the rehearsal.

According to the investigation, police indicate that an assistant director handed the gun to Alec and told the actor it was safe to use it before the deadly incident.

Alec Baldwin was wielding an antique Colt pistol; This weapon is a Colt manufactured between 1873-92. Image: Reproduction/Turnbull Restoration

understand the case

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, died, and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured in an accident yesterday on the set of the movie “Rust”, western starring Alec Baldwin, which was being shot in Novo Estado Mexico, in the United States. Police confirmed to Fox News that the protagonist was responsible for the shooting of a scenographic weapon.

Detectives are looking to find out how and what type of projectile was fired, the investigating sheriff told Fox News.

According to the International Alliance of Theater Stage Workers (IATSE), the gun fired by Alec Baldwin contained a live bullet.

The union also claims that none of its members were responsible for supervising the scenographic equipment on set. According to the email, this role was for the New Mexico state team.

The local newspaper “Santa Fe New Mexican” reported that Alec Baldwin was seen “disturbed and in tears” as he spoke on the phone outside the police station after his testimony.

Joel Souza, the second victim of the incident, was hit in the shoulder and received emergency care at Christus St. Vincent hospital. He has already been discharged, according to actress Frances Fischer.

Today, the 63-year-old actor spoke for the first time after the tragedy.

There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and our deeply admired colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to resolve how this tragedy occurred and am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and for everyone who knew and loved Halyna. wrote Alec Baldwin on Twitter

The artist had shared on social media an image in which he appears bloodied and joked about returning to the film set. “We came back in person and dammit, it’s exhausting,” he wrote in the caption. The photo was deleted after the accident.

The scenographic weapon is similar to a normal firearm, but it does not have the same intentional harm. In theatre, for example, “proper” weapons, as they may be called, are almost always inoperable replicas or have safety features to ensure they are not dangerous.

No one has been arrested for the case and so far no charges have been filed, according to the police, who are questioning the witnesses, according to the AFP news agency. Filming of the film was suspended indefinitely.