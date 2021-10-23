Who Invented Bitcoin? PayPal co-founder has Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity theory

SAO PAULO – A few days after the 13th anniversary of the publication of the work that gave rise to Bitcoin (BTC), carried out on October 31, 2008, billionaire investor Peter Thiel said he has a theory about the secret identity of the mysterious inventor of the digital currency.

For PayPal’s co-founder, the person (or group of people) known only by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto would have attended a meeting on a beach on the Caribbean island of Anguilla in February 2000.

The beach was a meeting place for the founders of E-Gold, an initiative that began in 1996 and intended to create a digital currency, but which came to an end in 2007 after those involved were indicted by the US Department of Justice.

At the meeting 21 years ago, Thiel said he had participated in discussions to integrate digital money into PayPal with the aim of “ending all central banks”.

“My kind of theory about Satoshi’s identity was that Satoshi was on that beach in Anguilla,” the investor told a conference in Miami.

He believes Nakamoto would be one of about 200 people who found themselves on the beach in the year 2000. He would have learned from E-Gold’s mistakes so that he would later learn of the dangers of publicly involved in developing a technology that would have the purpose of ending national currencies.

“Bitcoin was the answer to E-Gold, and Satoshi learned that you had to be anonymous and not have a company,” said Thiel, who confessed not knowing exactly who the inventor of Bitcoin would be. “If we knew who he is, the government would arrest him,” he added.

Coincidentally, Thiel’s statement comes just after the main developer community maintainer of the open source Bitcoin Core project announced his departure.

On Friday (22), developer Jonas Schnelli decided to leave the position after eight years of contributions. He cited the importance of remaining anonymous to avoid problems with authorities.

“I feel the legal risks for Bitcoin developers are increasing every year (which can be stressful). New contributors must join anonymously (it’s complicated),” he said.

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto is the biggest mystery around Bitcoin, an invention that inaugurated the digital currency industry and that operates under the philosophy open source, that is, it can be widely audited by anyone.

The Bitcoin paper was posted on an online forum on Oct. 31, 2008, shortly after the bankruptcy of investment bank Lehman Brothers, which started the biggest global economic crisis since 1929.

On the afternoon of January 3, 2009, the first version of Bitcoin software went live, and in April 2011, Nakamoto left his last message on the Internet and was gone for good.

One of the few things known about Nakamoto is the address of his personal wallet, which contains 1 million bitcoins. At current prices, the creator of the technology owns a fortune of more than $60 billion – 15 times that of Peter Thiel.

