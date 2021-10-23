Why breaking the spending ceiling is bad for the Brazilian economy | Brazil

To fund the increase in social spending, including Auxílio Brasil, a supercharged version of Bolsa Família with a payment of R$400, the federal government wants to change the spending ceiling rule , a kind of “anchor” that restricts the growth of the public debt .

For specialists, the problem is not to spend more with the poorest, but to do this through a dribble in one of Brazil’s main tax rules.

Instead of improving the population’s well-being, the measure may just go in the opposite direction and cause more inflation, higher interest and dollar appreciation. This delays the recovery of the economy and the job generation.

See what’s at stake with changing the spending ceiling:

The spending ceiling was created by former president Michel Temer and limits the increase in public spending for the year following the inflation accumulated in the 12-month period between July and June of the previous year. The mechanism is valid until 2036, with revision scheduled for 2026.

The financial market usually says that the spending ceiling is a fiscal anchor, that is, it helps the country to organize public accounts gradually. The rule was relaxed in 2020 and 2021 to allow for emergency spending on the health crisis, such as the payment of emergency aid and credit for companies.

The perspective was that government expenditures would fall within the ceiling again as of next year. But, amidst the electoral race, the government of Jair Bolsonaro wants to boost popularity with more generosity to the population.

The government wants to change the period for calculating the “slack” in the spending ceiling. The proposal is to make the correction for inflation from January to December of the previous year – and not more from July to June. At the same time, the government wants to postpone the payment of part of the court orders, which are the federal government’s judicial debts.

This set of measures is in the PEC dos Precatórios and may release between R$83 billion and R$95 billion more in the budget in 2022, in addition to R$15 billion this year.

With the extra money, the government wants to boost the Bolsa Família to R$400 and rename it Auxílio Brasil and pay a “diesel allowance” of the same amount for 750,000 truck drivers by the end of 2022.

Why does this disrupt public accounts?

Experts and investors understand the measure as a sign that the government has abandoned its fiscal commitment. The best option would be to find funding sources to make the measure viable, which could also include cutting other expenses.

As proposed, dribbling creates more economic uncertainty and makes the market apprehensive about the chance of further spending increases.

Why does the dollar go up when this happens?

In situations like this, investors’ first reaction is one of caution, which pushes the dollar up against the real, brings down the stock exchange, increases “market” interest rates and country risk.

On Thursday, the dollar closed up 1.92%, quoted at R$ 5.66 – the highest value since April 14th. A few days ago, the dollar was around R$5.25.

If the government continues with the idea, the tendency is for the US currency to continue climbing, reaching up to R$ 6, according to some experts.

What does this have to do with inflation?

Inflation in Brazil is already very high because of a combination of pressures, such as the rise in food prices and the increase in industrial inputs generated by the pandemic.

In September, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 1.16% and accumulates, in 2021, an increase of 6.9% and, in the last 12 months, an increase of 10.25%. The original target of the Central Bank (BC) was for inflation to stay at 3.75% this year, and may fluctuate between 2.25% and 5.25%.

Now, with more uncertainty and soaring the dollar, inflation suffers through two channels. The devaluation of the real against the US currency is fuel in the vein for inflation, since it makes imported products more expensive.

In addition, more investors no longer believe that the BC will be able to reduce inflation, which ends up feeding back the inflationary process.

And how does this affect interest?

With the prospect of higher inflation, the Central Bank (BC) may have to raise even more the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently at 6.25% per year.

Market analysts already took it for granted that, amid high inflation, the BC should raise the Selic rate to 8.25% per year by the end of 2021 and to 8.75% in 2022, according to the Focus survey. Now, the risk is for a stronger increase in interest rates.

JP Morgan forecasts the basic interest rate at 9.75% per annum until February 2022. Credit Suisse, on the other hand, projects that the Selic will rise to 10.5% next year, and then remain stationary at this level.

Why is this bad for the economy and jobs?

With more inflation and higher interest rates, Brazil’s capacity for growth is smaller – and this in a scenario that was no longer very encouraging.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should grow 5.01% in 2021, according to the BC Focus survey, but it may slow down to 1.5% in 2022.

For some analysts, however, GDP may even be weaker and grow between 0.5% and 1% in 2022.

In theory, more money for the population through Auxílio Brasil would help drive consumption and the economy.