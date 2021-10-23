Why delta plus variant of coronavirus worries Europe and the US | Health

UK health authorities are closely following a new mutation in the delta variant of the coronavirus that is growing in number of cases in the country.

Delta is the dominant variant among the British, but the latest official data suggest that 6% of cases that have been genetically sequenced are of a new type, called AY.4.2 or delta plus.

Delta variant mutation is ‘potentially more contagious’, says UK health authority

The delta plus variant, which was first confirmed in the UK in July 2021, has now been identified in at least 44 countries, according to data from the outbreak.info portal, which collects global covid statistics.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday (10/21) that the AY.4.2 variant is still “very rare” in the country, representing less than 0.05% of sequenced viruses, with less than 10 reported cases.

Still, the American authority says it is closely monitoring the new variant, as it has two mutations in the spike protein – which binds the virus to human cells initiating the infection – that experts estimate may give the virus survival advantages.

An analysis is underway to understand the degree of threat that the new variant may pose. But it is believed that it is unlikely to cause a rapid increase in cases or escape the protection of current vaccines.

“There is currently no evidence that the AY4.2 sublineage impacts the effectiveness of our current vaccines or treatments,” the US CDC said.

Israel’s health authorities identified the country’s first case on Tuesday.

There are thousands of different types – or variants – of covids circulating around the world. Viruses mutate all the time, so it’s not surprising to see new versions emerge.

The original Delta, first identified in India, was classified as a strain of concern in the UK in May 2021, after overtaking the Alpha variant (emerged in the UK itself), becoming the dominant covid type in circulation in the country.

2 of 3 New variant already identified in UK, US and Israel — Photo: Getty Images New variant already identified in UK, US and Israel — Photo: Getty Images

In July 2021, experts identified AY.4.2.

This offshoot or subline of Delta has slowly increased in number of cases since then. It includes some new mutations that affect the spike protein, which the virus uses to penetrate our cells.

So far, there is no evidence that it is significantly more communicable as a result of these changes, but it is something experts are looking into.

“It’s a potentially more infectious strain,” says Professor François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London. “It’s nothing compared to what we’ve seen with Alpha and Delta, which were somewhere around 50% to 60% more transmissible. So we’re talking about something very subtle here that’s currently under investigation.

“It is likely to be up to 10% more transmissible. It is good that we are aware”, says the expert. “At this stage, I’d say don’t panic. It might be a little, subtly more transmissible, but it’s not absolutely disastrous as we’ve seen before.”

The British government says the new variant “is being watched closely” and that “action will be taken if necessary”.

But experts do not believe that this sub-lineage is responsible for the recent dramatic increase in cases in the UK.

“As AY.4.2 still has a very low frequency, a 10% increase in its transmissibility could have caused only a small number of additional cases”, explains Professor Balloux.

3 of 3 So far, experts don’t believe AY.4.2 is a cause for concern — Photo: Getty Images For now, experts do not believe AY.4.2 is a cause for concern — Photo: Getty Images

The UK is already offering booster doses of the vaccine to people most at risk before winter in the country to ensure that these people have maximum protection against the coronavirus.

There is no suggestion that a new vaccine update is needed to protect against any of the circulating variants.

Review by Michelle Roberts, BBC Health Editor

Scientists are constantly monitoring new genetic changes that covid is undergoing.

Some emerging variants are worrisome, but many are irrelevant. The hard work is locating, tracking and managing those that might be important.

The UK is at the forefront in carrying out these laboratory analyses, having completed over a million tests so far.

The first step is to pick new mutations that are worth tracking, like this new offshoot – AY.4.2.

Then, if there is a strong indication that genetic changes may make the virus more contagious, it is classified as a variant under investigation and further checks are done.

If it becomes clear that the new variant may be more transmissible and escape some of the immunity built up by infections or vaccines, or potentially cause more serious illness, it will be moved to the variant of concern category.