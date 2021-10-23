Why delta plus variant of coronavirus worries Europe and the US

  • Michelle Roberts
  • Health publisher, BBC News online

UK health authorities are closely following a new mutation in the delta variant of the coronavirus that is growing in number of cases in the country.

Delta is the dominant variant among the British, but the latest official data suggest that 6% of cases that have been genetically sequenced are of a new type, called AY.4.2 or delta plus.

The delta plus variant, which was first confirmed in the UK in July 2021, has now been identified in at least 44 countries, according to data from the outbreak.info portal, which collects global covid statistics.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday (10/21) that the AY.4.2 variant is still “very rare” in the country, representing less than 0.05% of sequenced viruses, with less than 10 reported cases.