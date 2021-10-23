Why did Facebook change its name?

Complaints and change of focus of the company lead to name change

Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into one of the pioneers of the metaverse

Even with the name change, the problems will continue to accompany the company

One of the tech giants plans to change its name. According to a report by The Verge, Facebook is looking for alternatives for a new name for the company. The new nickname is expected to be announced at the company’s annual conference on October 28th. But what were the reasons that led Mark Zuckerberg to think about change? Yahoo Finance will explain!

The two main reasons for this change are a dream of Zuckerberg, to make the company the main name of the metaverse. In July, the company’s CEO announced that the main objective was to grow towards the development of experiences in augmented reality and to be one of the pioneer companies in the metaverse. The second reason for this change is the constant denunciations presented by the American government, former employees and reports published by the Wall Street Journal. Facebook has been the target of a series of questions due to the way the company deals with fake news, users and even for treating children as ‘unexploited wealth’.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse World

In July, Zuckerberg said Facebook’s future lies in the virtual metaverse, where users will live, work, and play.. “No company will own and operate the metaverse. Like the internet, its main feature will be openness and interoperability,” said the Facebook blog post. “Bringing this to life will require collaboration and cooperation between companies, developers, creators and policymakers. For Facebook, it will also require continued investment in product and technology talent, as well as company-wide growth.”

The metaverse, for those who are still wondering, is a concept that mixes augmented reality and virtual reality. In many ways, it is believed to be the future of the Internet. Fortnite – the Battle Royale video game – was considered a leader in metaverse space because of its connection to the real world, according to The Washington Post. People go to Fortnite to see shows by Ariana Grande or Travis Scott, for example, which creates an out-of-the-world experience.

The company recently announced 10,000 new hires in the European Union who will work in the metaverse. And this reported name change shows that Zuckerberg will reorient the entire Facebook brand around her. The name change could also help Facebook move away from the baggage associated with its flagship product as it develops its new metaverse-related products such as Oculus headphones and other wearable augmented and virtual reality devices.

Denunciations, accusations and government pressure against Facebook

A rebranding could also serve to further separate the futuristic work Zuckerberg is focused on from the intense scrutiny Facebook is doing to see how its social platform operates today. A former employee turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen, recently leaked a trove of damning internal documents to The Wall Street Journal and testified about them before Congress.. Antitrust regulators in the United States and elsewhere are trying to separate the company, and public confidence in how Facebook does business is declining.

Facebook isn’t the first known technology company to change its company name as its ambitions expand. In 2015, Google reorganized itself entirely under a holding company called Alphabet, in part to signal that it was no longer just a search engine, but a growing conglomerate of companies that made driverless cars and healthcare technology. And Snapchat switched to Snap Inc. in 2016, the same year it started calling itself the “camera company” and launched its first pair of Spectacles camera glasses.

And so far, the reported name change is only causing more scrutiny and seems to provoke the ire of some lawmakers, like Senator Marsha Blackburn. The Tennessee Republican co-chairs the Senate’s influential bipartisan Commerce subcommittee, which has conducted an investigation into the whistleblower’s recent allegations; she tweeted on Wednesday that changing her Facebook name “doesn’t make a difference until they change their habits of prioritizing profit over children’s well-being.”

As the world waits to learn more about Facebook’s rebranding, an important detail to watch out for is whether there will be any real structural change in the company. When Google restructured its lines of business under Alphabet in 2015, the intention was in part to allow co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to step back from the company’s search business and instead focus on their more experimental innovations. Although Zuckerberg has given no indication that he plans to do the same, people will be watching to see if any kind of organizational or leadership change comes with this branding change.

In the meantime, these reported plans indicate that regardless of the reputational successes it’s dealing with, Facebook won’t be deterred from pursuing its business goals. Despite all the public scandals, the company is still very successful financially, raking in tens of billions in revenue each quarter. And while Facebook shares fell 5 percent soon after the whistleblower went public and an unusual network outage, the price is already rebounding, and analysts expect another solid earnings report next week. That success seems to give Zuckerberg a mandate to advance his ambitious agenda – which now doesn’t seem to be fixing the messed up reality of Facebook today, but building a new reality for tomorrow.