Why Suzano and Klabin were the survivors of the week – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

In a week of complete instability in the country reflected on the Stock Exchange, only three companies resisted and ended up with a positive balance on the Ibovespa: Suzano (SUZB3), Klabin (KLBN11) and Lojas Americanas (LAME4). As they are companies focused on exports, Suzano and Klabin were valued with the increase of the dollar, which reached R$ 5.75.

With the accumulated fall of 7.19% in the week, the main stock index of B3 caused the market value of Brazilian companies to drop R$ 284 billion, according to a ranking by Economatica.

In this scenario, companies in the pulp and paper sector, Klabin and Suzano, grew, albeit timidly. KLBN11 rose 4.18% and SUZB3 rose 2.91% in the period. On the way to recovery after a sharp drop resulting from a structural change, Lojas Americanas (LAME4) shares figured among the third biggest hike of the week, with 1.88%.

Sandra Peres Komeso, an analyst at TradeMap, explains that the appreciation of Suzano and Klabin is due to the rise in the dollar and the instability of the economic scenario, especially due to doubts about the spending ceiling.

“Either the investor focuses on external companies or he directs them to companies with a focus abroad, as is the case with the two companies. As an example, around 85% of Suzano’s revenue comes from exports. At Klabin, the number is 40%”, points out Komeso.

The reduction in leverage, calculated by dividing net debt and Ebitda, is another factor pointed out by the analyst. She points out that companies have debts in dollars less than the total in reais, which allows less pressure.

For the balance of the third quarter, the analyst bets on positive results for both companies due to the positive scenario abroad. “Demand grows, which is favorable for both companies. In addition, the price of pulp had been falling sharply, but stabilized”.

For Ágora Investimentos’ research team, despite the drop in pulp prices in China, companies should report healthy results overall in 3Q21, especially influenced by solid sales figures and the increase in pulp prices in Europe.

Other export sectors

Even though other companies exporting the Ibovespa have a large share of exports in revenue, the increase in the price of pulp contributed to the positive result.

“The other exporting companies did not rise as much as the two because the business is different,” says Komeso.

Iron ore, for example, closed down this week, which affected Vale (VALE3) and other exporting steel companies that could also have benefited from the increase in the dollar.

