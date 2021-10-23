With 30,000 in three games at Beira-Rio, Inter trusts in “maximum capacity” against Corinthians | International

Although there was no victory against Bragantino, with a 1-1 draw in stoppages, Inter celebrates the return of the public to Beira-Rio. The crowd kills the longing after the long period away, is there to push Diego Aguirre’s team and helps the club’s coffers. In the three games played with open gates, Colorado has already raised R$895,000, according to the financial statement released by the CBF.

With a maximum capacity of 15 thousand people per match, the casa colorada, so far, has had a total of 31,610 payers. Despite the costs necessary to make the operation feasible, since employees are needed to oversee the verification of protocols, vice-administration officer Victor Grunberg values ​​the moment.

– The feedback has been very good. We adopt new protocols. We improved with each game, and the partner understood. There is an answer at the box office and we are delighted. The operation costs more, but the revenue, in support of the membership, has been successful – comments the leader to the ge.

In all the games, Inter raised more than BRL 270 thousand. The cost to open the stadium varies from approximately R$100,000, in a match without an audience, to R$400,000, in a championship final.

Inter fans have been present in Beira-Rio

The club avoids projections of how much will snap in the six remaining commitments as home team at Brasileirão. The transparent speech also recognizes that there is no way to zero the impact due to the hiatus of 581 days of closed stadium in this sequence.

The job, however, is to get closer and closer to the allowed capacity. There is an understanding in Beira-Rio that fans feel protected in the stadium with the measures taken to minimize the risk of contagion with the coronavirus.

Rents and public on the return from Beira-Rio*

25th round – Inter 5 x 2 Chapecoense

Payers: 11,976

11,976 Expense: BRL 141,978.48

BRL 141,978.48 Total income: BRL 474,842.00

BRL 474,842.00 Net income: R$ 332,863.52

26th round – Inter 3 x 1 America-MG

Payers: 9,182

9,182 Expense: BRL 122,880.99

BRL 122,880.99 Income: BRL 399,660.00

BRL 399,660.00 Net income: BRL 276,779.01

19th round (delayed game) – Inter 1 x 1 Bragantino

Payers: 10,452

10,452 Expense: BRL 142,543.69

BRL 142,543.69 Income: BRL 428,732.00

BRL 428,732.00 Net income: 286,188.31

Payers: 31,610

31,610 Expenses of the three games: BRL 407,403.16

BRL 407,403.16 Income from the three games: BRL 1,303,234

BRL 1,303,234 Net income of the three games: BRL 895,830.84

* Based on the financial statements released by CBF

Sunday carries expectations among Colorados. The duel with Corinthians, a direct rival for a spot in next year’s Libertadores, appears as yet another attraction to see the bleachers painted in red and white.

– We were left with 9,000, 11,000 people. We are going higher and higher. The partner sees it as a safe environment. On Sunday we have an interesting game with Corinthians and we can move up the table. We believe we have maximum capacity – completes the manager.