With 460 deaths registered in 24 hours, Brazil has more than 605,000 deaths by Covid-19

Brazil registered 460 deaths and 14,502 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With the update, the country has a total of 605,139 deaths and 21,711,843 confirmed cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The information is from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The moving averages of deaths and infections were 353 and 12,052, respectively, this Friday (22).

Deaths of health professionals

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that between 80,000 and 180,000 health professionals may have died since the beginning of the pandemic, worldwide. The organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, defends that health professionals should have priority in immunization and cites criticism of the unequal process of access to vaccines. Read more.

Covid-19 and mental fog

Cognitive impairment – ​​described as brain fog or mental fog – can persist for months in patients with Covid-19, even for some who have not been hospitalized, according to a new study. Read more.

Variants of the new coronavirus

A study involving around 100 researchers from various research institutions, both Brazilian and international, pointed out that Brazil, in addition to being a great source of new strains, was one of the great exporters of Covid-19 to the world. The study indicated that the country had a viral export rate 10 times higher than the rate of imports. Read more.