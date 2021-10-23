With a minimum bid of R$ 927.79 million, Cosan buys a gas distributor in Rio Grande do Sul

In an auction without competition, Compass, a subsidiary of the Cosan Group (CSAN3), bought the 51% stake of the government of Rio Grande do Sul in Sulgás, for the minimum bid of R$ 927.79 million.

Compass was considered the main stakeholder in the company that operates in the distribution of piped gas in Rio Grande do Sul, since it agreed with Petrobras to purchase Gaspetro for R$ 2.03 billion. The company holds 49% of the shares in the concessionaire from Rio Grande do Sul. But as the conclusion of the deal has faced difficulties in the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), Grupo Cosan’s appetite for this auction was considered an unknown.

In the market, it was speculated that Ultrapar and New Fortress would also be interested in competing for Sulgás in the auction. The two, in addition to Compass, are also considered potential buyers for ES Gás, which will be privatized in early 2022.

With the acquisition, Compass now manages a company with 64,643 thousand customers, and presence in 42 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, through a network of 1,324 thousand kilometers.

Of the cities served, 27 receive the molecule through the piped network, while another 15 are served with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). In 2020, the company distributed 1,983 cubic meters per day (m³/d) of gas.

Sulgás receives input from Bolivia, pre-salt and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from various locations. In addition, due to geographic proximity, it has the possibility to trade gas from Argentina.

