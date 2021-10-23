With an eye on the Chinese market, Flamengo will play Fla-Flu with athletes’ names written in Mandarin | Flamengo

Flamengo will take advantage of Fla-Flu for a marketing action aimed at the Chinese market. With the classic broadcast to the Asian country, players will wear shirts with their names written in Mandarin. The uniform will also have a patch referring to the year of the ox in the Chinese calendar.

Flamengo’s idea is to increase its presence on Chinese social networks. According to the club, the rubro-negro profiles currently have 700,000 followers on local platforms.

– We are working hard to establish our brand presence and generate new revenue in one of the most important markets for the future of football. Our vision is to build a relationship with fans and Chinese companies that no other team in Latin America has, reinforcing the importance of the Flamengo brand in world football – said the Vice President of Marketing at Flamengo, Gustavo Oliveira.

According to Marcos Senna, Executive Director of Marketing at Flamengo, several actions are planned in the coming months.

– Our strategy and initial plan of action with all KPI’s is already drawn up until 2023 and the trend is that, as soon as the pandemic stops, in the coming semesters, several actions will be carried out in both countries, involving more than just football and with the support of some of our sponsors – said Senna.

Flamengo and Fluminense face off this Saturday, at Maracanã, at 7 pm (GMT). The match is valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.