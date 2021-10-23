With Corinthians and Gre-Nal ahead, Inter releases an official statement about the presence of visiting fans

Even though they are totally opposed to the return of visiting fans at this time, Inter released an official statement this Friday, guaranteeing that they will comply with the provisions of the CBF rules and that they will sell tickets for the rival fans, already eyeing the game against the Corinthians, Sunday, 4 pm, in Beira-Rio. Thus, it is clear that there will also be the presence of Gre-Nal on November 6th, 7 pm, a Saturday, also in the Colorado house.

Read Inter’s official note:

“Sport Club Internacional announces that it recognizes the efforts of its members and fans in general during the period of confrontation with the Covid-19 Pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Club has been discussing and seeking ways to ensure that the fans’ access occurs in accordance with the strictest safety standards, not measuring efforts and investment even in the face of an unfavorable economic moment due to the pandemic period we are facing.

At this time, however, the Club is pressured by the regulations of the CBF and the State of Rio Grande do Sul regarding the access of visiting fans to our Stadium. Thus, in view of the conversations held with public bodies through their authorities, so far we have not received any position against the access of visiting fans to the Beira-Rio Stadium, despite our vehement position in the opposite direction.

Historically, the Club has manifested itself in the sense that football matches are watched by the fans of both teams, which, however, at this time is inappropriate and reckless due to health and public safety aspects (fan access control, absence of visual identification, social distance, etc.).

Thus, we inform you that exclusively to comply with current regulations, tickets for SC Corinthians Paulista fans will be sold through the SC Internacional website, and interested fans must comply with the protocols in force and which are identical to those required of our supporter . We will monitor closely all developments related to the presence of visiting fans in our Stadium.”