With merger and listing in the US, is it worth investing?

A statement issued on October 19 left uncertainties in the air about the shares of Americanas SA (formerly B2W) and Lojas Americanas. The text informs that the possibility of uniting the shareholding bases of the two companies and their listing on the Novo Mercado —a segment of the Stock Exchange that brings together companies with the best levels of corporate governance — is under study. The hammer has not yet been hit.

What is known so far is that this union, if confirmed, would precede the migration of the company’s shareholder base to a new company, with shares traded in New York — on Nasdaq or NYSE.

The two companies were already coming from changes that were still being digested by the market. In July, the stores and the online operation became part of Americanas SA. Lojas Americanas, in turn, became the holding. The operation had an impact on the shares of both companies, which have been losing value, so the analysts’ recommendation is to act with caution. Read more below before investing.

Analysts recommend caution to investors

“Although we have a neutral recommendation for Americanas SA as we are cautious with the possible consequences of the more aggressive dynamics for the company’s market share gain, we understand that the company’s shares were under exacerbated pressure after the merger with the B2W and we hope that this difference will be adjusted at some point”, says Pedro Serra, r managersearch of Active Investments.

The controllers did not disclose how the shareholding bases will be merged. The rules of the Brazilian market allow for some possibilities.

One of them would be the offer of repurchase of the shares made by the controllers with the payment of a premium (a kind of compensation) to the shareholders.

“If the combination of shareholding bases is implemented, with a favorable exchange ratio, we see value in the operation, especially for the shareholders of Lojas Americanas, since the corporate structure will be simplified with the elimination of the holding company and the discount applied to the shares should cease to exist,” says Serra.

In addition, he says, the company’s entry on the Novo Mercado improves the company’s corporate governance level, which was one of the market’s concerns when the corporate restructuring was announced.

Offer of BDRs on the Brazilian stock exchange is another option

Another path for the controllers would be to convert the shares of the new share base into brazilian depositary Receipts, you BDRs — securities deposit certificates, issued in Brazil, representing shares of companies listed on stock exchanges abroad. In practice, the investor indirectly holds shares in listed companies in another country.

However, the BDRs they do not have the same weight as shares, as voting power in an assembly. But the shareholder, in possession of the certificate, has the right to exchange it for the equivalent of shares traded on the US stock exchange. For this, it is necessary to inform the brokerage in Brazil, which will communicate the B3. The Brazilian stock exchange, in turn, forwards the exchange order to the manager that issued the shares abroad.

For the investor, explains Guilherme Zanin, brokerage analyst avenue, to replace BDRs Taking stock may not be that simple, as it will require a closer look at the assets.

“BDRs they are consolidated receipts in a brokerage in Brazil, which ends up being easier for those who do not want to keep up with their performance. In addition, the rule provides that the broker [estrangeira, se o investidor decidir aplicar diretamente lá fora] keep 5% of all dividends paid by the company,” he says.

However, whoever becomes a shareholder abroad, despite the initial complexity of opening an account at an overseas brokerage, will have their assets protected in dollars.

Do you have the shares of the companies? see what to do

But what should the paper holders of the two companies do until there is a definition?

For Zanin, “in theory, it is better to stay with shares and wait for the offer. If the repurchase is proposed, the investor tends to win with the offered premium.”

However, there is a risk that the value of the shares will shrink until this option is offered. If the devaluation is significant, the additional value by the controller may not offset the loss on the shares.

If controllers confirm going to one of the US stock exchanges, the prospects may be good, according to Zanin.

“There are many variables, but the fact is that, when thinking about the long term, it makes sense for the company to choose to be listed abroad. Today, the Brazilian economic environment leaves something to be desired.”

Nicolas Farto, variable income specialist at Renova Invest, office connected to the BTG Pactual also believes that the migration of the company’s shares trading to one of the US stock exchanges could be positive.

“A listing abroad tends to be better, as the company starts to have global exposure, more transparent trading, greater liquidity.”

The Renew Invest It has not yet revised the target price of the two companies’ shares, but other financial institutions such as Bradesco and JP Morgan, point to a favorable valuation scenario, according to Farto.

“Everyone agrees that the role of Lojas Americanas (LAME4) is being traded at a discount compared to Americanas (AMER3), around 25% to 29%, and that this number should correct itself”, he says.

At Ativa, the recalculation was not carried out either, so the target price indicated by the company is still R$57.70.