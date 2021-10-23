With over 1 billion transactions, Pix has become the target of scams; know how to protect yourself | Economy



For experts, some old habits can help prevent risky situations involving Pix – Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Published 10/23/2021 08:00

In less than a year since its implementation, Pix has registered more than 1.4 billion transactions as of the month of September. The tool has facilitated the daily lives of many Brazilians, a fact proven by the number of registrations: there are already more than 330 million keys. The growth, which promises to be even greater with the launch of looting and change modes, however, has also attracted the attention of criminals, and practices such as lightning kidnapping have become increasingly common. For experts, some old habits can help prevent risky situations involving the tool. Launched on February 19, 2020 by the Central Bank (BC), the instant payment system revolutionized financial transactions in the country, allowing transfers quickly, free of charge and between different banks. In addition to explaining its exponential growth, the tool’s speed can often facilitate slips when using its resources, which has caused many inconveniences for users with the platform’s growth. However, running away from the digital financial life is not an option and, to prevent scams and financial losses, the famous “old” tips must be adapted. The famous trick of putting one part of the money in the sock and the other in the wallet, for example, applies to digital bank accounts. For Carlos Netto, CEO of Matera, not having all accounts registered on the same smartphone can help avoid headaches, especially with the growth of “in person” theft tactics involving Pix. “People have to acquire a malice that they already have with other things. Older people said ‘don’t go out with all the money you have, go out with a little, and leave the rest at home’, ‘put your wallet in your front pocket, don’t leave it in the back’. People have to see that, just as they don’t put their wallet in their back pocket, they must be suspicious that if the child calls from another phone, it might not be a child”, says Netto. Another important point is the difference in severity between cash theft and data theft. In the theft of cash, both the assailant and the victim “disappear”, since there is no way to track both. On the other hand, in scams that involve money in digital accounts, often, in addition to financial loss, one must pay attention to the data. The big thing is, the overwhelming majority of scams involving Pix are done through a third party account. It works like this: a criminal impersonates a victim’s relative to ask for money from him. When passing the Pix key for deposit, however, the account for the transfer is not linked to the criminal, and the money falls into an “orange” account used for this purpose. “Almost all the people who steal for Pix sent a Pix key that wasn’t hers, it was from another honest person, who let her data be used by an account in her name,” says Netto.

For this, banks must improve their supervision when allowing the opening of accounts, in order to avoid the existence of use for this purpose. And for users, in addition to paying attention during transactions so as not to fall into fraud, there are ways to identify if your data is being used in an account that is not yours. To do this, simply go to the Central Bank’s website www3.bcb.gov.br/registrato/login/ and check which accounts use your data. “If there is a bank there that the person does not know and that he has an account, you can be sure that you are being used as an orange, then you should forward it to the institution and ask to close the account”, he advises. Pix Security To improve user security, the Central Bank announced the implementation of the precautionary block. This measure will allow the institution that holds the account of the individual receiving user to carry out a preventive blocking of resources for up to 72 hours in cases of suspected fraud. The option will allow the institution to carry out a more robust fraud analysis, increasing the probability of recovery of funds by paying users who are victims of some crime. The measure takes effect from November 16, and should allow for a more rigid action in relation to fraud in the tool. In addition, since the 4th of this month, the authorization of a maximum limit for transactions between individuals in the maximum amount of R$1,000 from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am has been in effect. The security measure was implemented to prevent thefts and lightning kidnappings at night. In a statement, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) states that the availability of the Minhas Limites function, within the bank’s applications, allows customers to eventually request an increase or decrease in Pix limits, according to their needs. “These measures are part of an ongoing implementation package, in line with the regulations that the Central Bank has adopted to reduce the effects of means of payment related to public safety. Febraban, concerned with the safety of customers in the banking sector, will continue to contribute by providing information so that additional measures may be implemented, if the authorities deem it necessary”, he informs. Know how to protect yourself from the most common scams For Marcelo Godke, a lawyer specializing in Business, Corporate and Open Banking Law, the popularization of Pix has opened many people’s eyes. Even for new forms of coup.

“All the technology that makes life easier on the one hand, especially for using banking services, transferring money, etc., can have a deleterious side, because it makes life easier for everyone, even for the criminal”, he comments. – Phishing One of the most well-known scams, “phishing” consists of sending security codes by SMS or false links by email or WhatsApp to “fish” – translated from English – for victims’ data. To do this, the lawyer says that a great way to avoid these problems is to install scanning applications. In addition to helping to identify “strange” links, these software often give the user the option of adding an “extra” password in bank apps, for example. “If the cell phone is stolen, for example, it makes access difficult”, guides. – Social engineering

In this case, the criminal chooses a victim and searches for photos and data from social networks and, somehow, accesses the contacts of the same. After that, he sets up a new WhatsApp and informs the contacts that the victim has changed numbers and is in urgent need, for example, of a deposit. “If by chance, you receive a contact from someone with a photo of someone you know and the person starts asking for money, you should call the person, on the number you know to be the real one. Then you will know if it is a coup or not”, explains Marcelo. – False Employees

Criminals set up a WhatsApp impersonating a financial institution and inform the victim that they need to confirm data or perform tests to complete any registration. Marcelo also explains that it is up to the banks to work on new methods to avoid scams, such as the implementation of a “third barrier” for transfers to unregistered keys. In that case, one can think of some confirmation that prevents these transfers “by mistake” so easily. Pix withdrawal and change With Pix saque and Pix troco, Brazilians will have even more convenience when carrying out transactions, but now with the possibility of moving cash. The new modalities of the instant payment system are scheduled to take effect on November 29th. The forecast, according to market experts, is an even stronger ‘boom’ for the platform, mainly due to the shortage of ATMs in regions farther away from the large centers. Pix withdrawal will work exclusively for the withdrawal of cash, through commercial establishments, specialized places to offer the withdrawal service and financial institutions. In other words, just know where there is availability for withdrawal and transfer the amount via QR Code to receive the money by the Withdrawal Agent. Each person will be entitled to eight free withdrawals per month, via Pix or conventionally, at an ATM. Pix change will follow the same strategy, but will allow the user to make a purchase with payment via Pix and receive in cash the amount referring to change. According to the Central Bank, the operations of Pix Saque and Pix Troco will represent a receipt of a tariff that can vary from R$ 0.25 to R$ 0.95 for the commerce that makes the service available. In addition, the withdrawal service provider must assess the need to establish transactional limits for withdrawal agents, according to data such as profile, location, hours and other security criteria, in addition to providing information about withdrawal agents to the BC for monitoring and dissemination of information related to the matter, among other measures. There will also be limits per withdrawal for withdrawing users.

*Intern under the supervision of Maria Clara Matturo