Without the main players, Athletico-PR publishes a list of related players to face Fortaleza – Jogada

O Paranaense Athletic Club released this Friday (22) the list of related to the duel against the strength, at Arena Castelão, this Saturday (23), at 7:15 pm (Brasilia time). In all, coach Alberto Valentim listed 20 athletes, however, he will come to the capital of Ceará without the main players.

Among the absences of the Paraná club is the goalkeeper saints, the defenders Pedro Henrique and Thiago Heleno, in addition to the midfielders Nikao and Terans and the attacker Renato Kayzer. According to Athletico, there are no athletes suspended by card.

Thus, Alberto Valentim must climb the Athletico-PR with: Benedict; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Fasson and Nico Hernández; Khellven, Erick, Christian and Abner Vinícius; Carlos Eduardo, Bissoli and Pedro Rocha.

The red-black delegation arrives in the capital of Ceará in the late afternoon of this Friday (22). The return to Curitiba takes place on Sunday (24).

Check out the Athletico-PR related

Goalkeepers: Bento and Léo Linck

Defenders: Lucas Fasson, Nico Hernández and Zé Ivaldo

Fullbacks: Abner, Kleiton, Khellven, Márcio Azevedo and Pedrinho

Socks: Christian, Erick, Fernando Canesin and Juninho

Strikers: Carlos Eduardo, Guilherme Bissoli, Jader, Jáderson, Pedro Rocha and Vinicius Mingotti