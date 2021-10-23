Woman arrested for sexual exploitation and for maintaining a house of prostitution in Fortaleza | Ceará

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at dawn this Friday (22), by the Civil Police of Ceará, for maintain a house of prostitution and take advantage of the sexual exploitation of five women, in the Bairro Cidade dos Trabalhadores, in Fortaleza.

Francisca Naiara da Silva Cordeiro was fined in flagrante delicto for the crimes of maintaining, on her own account or that of third parties, an establishment in which sexual exploitation occurs and for taking advantage of other people’s prostitution, directly participating in their profits or sustaining themselves. According to investigations, R$180 was charged per program, of which R$50 was collected by Francisca Naiara.

At the site, were found five young people over the age of 18. They were sent to the 13th DP (City of Employees), where they gave testimony and were released.

According to the Civil Police, investigators received information about the existence of the establishment that had been operating for about two months. At the site, according to the findings, “there was suspicious movement of people and loud sound”.