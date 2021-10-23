Worlds 2021: “May they use this experience to grow,” says coach Hanwha Life

Hanwha Life was eliminated from Worlds 2021 this Friday (22), after being defeated by T1 by 3×0, in a match valid for the Quarter Finals of the competition. After the match, the HLE cast attended a press conference where Head Coach Kezman shared his thoughts on his players’ campaign from the LCK to the Worlds.

Hanwha Life has a lot of young players and they are very talented players, so we managed to make it this far. Having gone through this opportunity, I hope they will use this experience to grow and become better players.

As for the main reason that led HLE to defeat, the coach says he doesn’t want to be making excuses to justify the poor performance in today’s series. He believes, however, that a lot is due to the nervousness of the cast and laments: “I don’t think I was able to do my best today. I’m sorry about that, sorry about my players.”

The top/jungle duo from Hanwha Life, Morgan and Willer also had a negative self-assessment about their performance. The hunter says that he doesn’t find the games themselves difficult, but that his own mistakes cost him the victory.

“I made a lot of mistakes during matches. I really didn’t play well today, I made a lot of mistakes and couldn’t show what I’m capable of”, he says.

The top, Morgan, follows the same reasoning: “Me too, there were some plays that I managed to do well, but overall, I couldn’t show my ability and that’s why we lost today.”

Despite everything, Willer is grateful to have played in Worlds 2021, which was his first Worlds in his career. He hopes to evolve with this experience and get stronger in the next championships: “It was a great opportunity.”

Chovy stays by the way again

The middle, Chovy, said little during the press conference, but when he spoke, he also spoke in gratitude for another World Cup disputed. He also said that, for him, his biggest difficulty during Worlds 2021 was closing the gap between training and official games.

“I couldn’t repeat my performances, the level of play I showed in training. For me, this was my biggest difficulty at the Worlds”, he laments.

Deft regrets mistakes in Game 2

Hanwha shooter Deft was asked what were the best and worst moments of this Worlds. Sincere in his answer, the player states:

For sure, the best moment of this World Cup was when we qualified for the Quarter Finals. At first, I knew it would be difficult to make the playoffs and we didn’t do well in the first week of the Group Stage, but in the second week we improved and got the classification. The worst time is now, because we lost and we’re out.

In addition, Deft regrets having made mistakes he considers crucial in the second game of the series. According to the shooter, he could have turned the tables in favor of his team, “but I couldn’t and that’s on my mind so far.”

Worlds 2021 continues

Hanwha Life now returns home, while T1 moves to the semi-finals. Faker and company’s opponent will only be defined on Sunday (24), when DK and MAD Lions face each other for a spot in the semifinals.

This Saturday (23), the Quarter Finals continue with the Chinese confrontation between RNG and EDG. Tomorrow’s winner faces Cloud9 or Gen.G, who will make the last Md5 of this phase of Worlds 2021.

