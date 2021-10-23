X-ray images show Covid difference in vaccinated lungs

One of the main reasons for taking the coronavirus vaccine is to prevent, if infection occurs, the patient develops into severe Covid-19 conditions and needs to be hospitalized or intubated.

In an interview with British newspaper The Sun, Dr. Sam Durrani, from Deer Valley Medical Center, in the United States, confirmed the importance of vaccination against Covid-19, showing the difference between the chest X-rays of two people infected with the virus — one immunized, and one not.

Images of the vaccinated individual show more black areas in the lungs, signaling normal functioning, even with the virus in the body. On the other hand, the examination of the patient who did not receive the immunizing agent has lighter areas, showing blockages in the organ and limited oxygen flow. Check out:

vaccinated x-ray Lung of a vaccinated person contaminated with coronavirusSam Durani/Reproduction unvaccinated x-ray Lung of a person who did not receive the vaccine and was contaminatedSam Durani/Reproduction

“When we receive a vaccinated patient in the emergency room and who is infected, he may even have shortness of breath, but when we do the tests, we realize that the picture is not even remotely the same as that of non-immunized people”, explains the doctor.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who received the injection. The agency also says that less than 1% of those immunized who are infected end up dying as a result of the infection.