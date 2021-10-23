Xbox update in October brings 4K dashboard, night mode and more

Microsoft today released the October Xbox update, bringing improvements and numerous accessibility options for users of the Xbox One and Series X|S family consoles.

In an Xbox Wire post, Jonathan Hildebrandt says the company has always been looking for ways to improve its platforms, always having “players at the center of what we do as we refine the experience and deliver new features” based on user feedback.

With the arrival of this month’s update, Microsoft consoles of this generation and of the last generation are given night mode options, quick accessibility settings and, in the case of the Series X, a panel in native 4K.

Comparative shows new menu in native 4k resolution on Series X (above) and 1080p version with upscaling to 4k (below), used before October updateSource: Xbox

“We know gamers who are attentive to detail and appreciate 4K resolution wanted a sharper experience even when navigating the dashboard,” said Hildebrandt, who works at Microsoft as Project Manager for Xbox Experiences. According to the executive, he and his team are “happy to share that starting today players who have an Xbox Series X connected to a 4K display will see the dashboard rendered natively in 4K.”

Another important addition is the night mode, “consisting of a set of settings that adjust the light sources” in order to make the user experience more pleasant in dark environments and rooms and/or at night, in addition to improving the user experience for part of players who have sensitivity to light.

With the new feature, it is possible to “dim and customize the light on your screen connected to the console, in addition to doing the same with the power button on your controller and the light on your console”. These customizations can be found and selected in the settings menu, under the Accessibility option.

One of the new night mode options allows you to customize the lighting of the power buttons on the console and on the controllerSource: Xbox

For those who share the console with others or simply want to use different settings throughout the day, you can customize accessibility options in the Quick Settings menu, which can be added to the Xbox Guide. This way, you can “quickly configure accessibility features without having to close your game or app”.

“We’re making it even easier for you to quickly access and customize your accessibility settings,” explains Hildebrandt. According to him, with quick settings users can “enable or disable features depending on who is currently using the console”. In this way, “everyone in the family can easily tweak the settings for a personalized experience”, concluded the manager.

The October update is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and also for all Xbox variations from the past generation.