Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 11 line details and prices leak before announcement

Xiaomi confirmed that the launch of the long-awaited Redmi Note 11 line happens as early as next week, anticipating details such as the device’s final design. Behold, new official information confirms the family’s details, and leaked prices indicate that Redmi should continue betting on the aggressive strategy.

Teasers published in the last few hours by Xiaomi reveal design details and screen specifications of the Redmi note 11, confirming screen with AMOLED technology made by Samsung for definitive blacks, high color gamut and excellent contrast.

A teaser highlights that the Redmi Note 11 will feature borders just 1.75mm thick on the sides of the display, with a 2.96mm notch to house the front camera.

Despite the thin edges, Xiaomi is likely to keep the traditional and very characteristic thicker bottom edge on smartphones.

Another teaser confirms the matte-finish glass back cover that reduces scratches and scratches and prevents grease stains from the fingers.

Redmi Note 11 line has leaked prices

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

New information also confirms the values ​​of the Redmi Note 11 trio a few days after its announcement in China.

The Redmi Note 11 is said to sell at 1,199 yuan (about R$1,070) for the cheaper version and 1,799 yuan (about R$1,600) for the version with more storage.

O Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to start at 1,599 yuan (about R$1,400), while the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is expected to hit the market with a suggested retail price of 2,199 yuan (about R$1,960).

What to expect from Redmi Note 11

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

More details reinforce that Redmi Note 11 will be equipped with Dimensity 810 chipset while Note 11 Pro will arrive with Dimensity 910 and, finally, the more powerful Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will bet on Dimensity 1200 chip, all produced by MediaTek.

The whole trio should bet on the 5,000 mAh battery, but charging 33 W for the Note 11, 67 W for the 11 Pro and an incredible 120 W of power for the 11 Pro Plus.

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

For the camera, the most affordable model should bet on just two rear lenses: the main 50 MP and another auxiliary 2 MP. Both Pro models must adopt three lenses: the main with 108 MP, an ultrawide with 8 MP and an auxiliary only 2 MP.

The announcement of the Redmi Note 11 line takes place on October 28th, the Thursday of next week, and the launch will initially take place in the Chinese market.

Xiaomi has also scheduled an event for October 28th in Brazil and the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is expected to be announced on national soil.

Source: Xiaomi, via Arsenal