Youth x Ceará: check time, where to watch, hunches and probable lineups – Play

O Ceará visits the Youth this Saturday (23), at 5 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul (RS), in a direct confrontation in the 28th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. The two teams are fighting to stay in Serie A, separated by 3 points and with similar pressure to win again. Today, Alvinegro Ceará is 14th with 31 points, while the jaconero team is 17th with 28, opening the Z4.

The match against the team from Rio Grande do Sul will be the first of a series of direct confrontations that Grandpa will have in the next six rounds. The others will be against Fluminense (8th with 36), Cuiabá (9th with 35), Athletico/PR (10th with 34), Bahia (16th with 28) and Sport (18th with 27). They are practically all “6 points” games, since today the difference for the 8th Fluminense is 5 points, but for the 18th Sport it is 4.

The pressure on coach Tiago Nunes is already great, with five games without a win in Serie A and 28% of success in 9 games. Although the team is not playing badly and creating many chances, as it happened in the defeat against Palmeiras last Wednesday, in a late game for the 19th round, the club urgently needs to win, due to the proximity of the relegation zone.

guesses

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live by Premiere and TNT, Rádio Verdes Mares (Verdinha AM 810) and in real time by Diário do Nordeste

seek victory

The coach spoke about the importance of the game for Ceará, which the club will need to overcome to seek victory in Caxias do Sul. Vovô’s opponent changed coach after the defeat against Grêmio, signing Jair Ventura.

“The tricky thing is that we don’t have enough time to prepare for the game. We’ll face a very pressured opponent, in the relegation zone, but the coach has changed, with a week of preparation. So Ceará will have to overcome themselves, give all the energy we have and set up a good game strategy, which will be very physical, speed and we will need to be balanced, with mental strength to seek victory.”

Alvinegro will really need to surpass themselves against Juventude, as they are still chasing their first win away from home in Serie A. The team is the the only one who has not yet won as a guest.

There are only 7 points in 12 games (19.4% of success), with 7 draws and 5 defeats, with 7 goals scored and 17 conceded.

Listen to CearáCast

Changes

For the duel in Caxias, the coach counts on the return of the left-back Bruno Pacheco, who served suspension against Palmeiras. The player commented on the decisive match against Juventude.

“I’ve been saying a lot that the next game is always the most important. Sometimes the result doesn’t happen, but delivery isn’t lacking, work isn’t lacking and I think we just need to find the way to victory. We face the game against Juventude with great importance, it is a direct confrontation”, he quoted.

On the other hand, Vina will be embezzled after receiving the 3rd yellow card against Palmeiras. The trend is for Jorginho to be used in the sector.

Youth

The team from Rio Grande do Sul will have three important absences for the confrontation with Ceará. With no suspended players, the new manager’s problems are due to injury and a contractual issue.

Midfielder Wagner and center forward Ricardo Bueno, ex-Ceará, are still in the medical department and are left out. The midfielder has discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh, and shirt 9, one of the team’s top scorers, has a muscle injury.

The third embezzlement will be midfielder Wescley, who belongs to Ceará and, due to contract issues, will not be able to act in front of Vozão.

Probable Escalations

Youth

Douglas; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson and Guilherme Castilho; Capixaba, Paulinho Boia and Roberson. Technician: Jair Ventura

Ceará

Richard; Igor, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda, Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral, Marlon, Jorginho, Lima; Cleber and Erick. Technician: Tiago Nunes

Datasheet

Competition: Brazilian Championship Serie A – 28th round

Location: Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul (RS) Date and Time: October 23, 2021 – 5 pm

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques – FIFA – PR

Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn – PR and Rafael Trombeta – PR