Z Felipe comments on Jade’s alleged betrayal: ‘Joo Guilherme’s mix Horn’ – Famous

Z Felipe, Jade Picon and Joo Guilherme (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Edition: EmOff)

This Friday morning (10/22), the singer



Z Philip



used social media to talk to fans and confirmed that her brother,



John William



, was treated by the influencer



jade picon



.

”



I’m going to talk to you guys, it seems that Joo Guilherme’s mix horn is true, ok? Except he’s not too worried either, because yesterday he slept at the motel. The boy has the same battery solution, where he falls, he eats everything



“he joked



Z Philip



.

The controversy also involves the pawn



Gui Arajo,



ex of



Anitta



and supposed pivot of the separation, which is currently confined in



The Farm 13



. The subject started when the influencer commented some fellows in the confinement that he would have stayed with the person ”



most forbidden of all



“.

Not to mention the name,



Bill



wrote on the leg of



Dynho Alves



, however, the camera caught the moment and allowed internet users to confirm that it was about



Jade



. Through social networks,



joo



spoke and stated that ”



can’t give your opinion



” about the subject. ”



I dont know about it so I cant really say. I have no contact with my ex, so I won’t ask. Everyone [corno] and who was not, one day will be



“, he wrote.

But the summary is: I don’t know about the subject so I can’t really give an opinion, I don’t have contact with my ex so I won’t ask %uD83E%uDD37%uD83C%uDFFC%u200D%u2642%uFE0F everyone and whoever wasn’t one day will be: ) — J%u0489O%u0489T%u0489I%u0489N%u0489H%u0489A%u0489 (@Joaoguiavila) October 21, 2021

It is worth remembering that this last Thursday (21st),



picon



he did not deny or confirm the assumptions, but said that he would not give ”



space for sexist judgments, lies and comments



“.

“I recently see my name involved in a series of speculations and news that do not always have the slightest commitment to the reality I live in and I often end up feeling obliged to position my truth […] At 20, I saw that living to prove your truth to others is a prison, and I won’t put myself in that role. My conscience is clear” jade picon

I’m not going to make room for sexist judgments, lies and comments. — jade picon (@jadepicon) October 21, 2021