Z Felipe comments on Jade’s alleged betrayal: ‘Joo Guilherme’s mix Horn’ – Famous

by

reproduce
Z Felipe, Jade Picon and Joo Guilherme (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Edition: EmOff)

This Friday morning (10/22), the singer

Z Philip

used social media to talk to fans and confirmed that her brother,

John William

, was treated by the influencer

jade picon

.



I’m going to talk to you guys, it seems that Joo Guilherme’s mix horn is true, ok? Except he’s not too worried either, because yesterday he slept at the motel. The boy has the same battery solution, where he falls, he eats everything

“he joked


Z Philip

.

The controversy also involves the pawn

Gui Arajo,

ex of

Anitta

and supposed pivot of the separation, which is currently confined in

The Farm 13

. The subject started when the influencer commented some fellows in the confinement that he would have stayed with the person ”

most forbidden of all

“.

Not to mention the name,

Bill

wrote on the leg of

Dynho Alves

, however, the camera caught the moment and allowed internet users to confirm that it was about


Jade

. Through social networks,

joo

spoke and stated that ”

can’t give your opinion

” about the subject. ”

I dont know about it so I cant really say. I have no contact with my ex, so I won’t ask. Everyone [corno] and who was not, one day will be

“, he wrote.

It is worth remembering that this last Thursday (21st),


picon

he did not deny or confirm the assumptions, but said that he would not give ”

space for sexist judgments, lies and comments

“.

“I recently see my name involved in a series of speculations and news that do not always have the slightest commitment to the reality I live in and I often end up feeling obliged to position my truth […] At 20, I saw that living to prove your truth to others is a prison, and I won’t put myself in that role. My conscience is clear”

jade picon