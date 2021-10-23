Zarco leads training 3 in the rain at Misano. Bagnaia is 11th and Fourth, 15th

FIVE REASONS TO KEEP AN EYE ON MOTOGP IN MISANO | GP at 10

Ducati formed a 1-2-3 at the top of the timesheet of the third free practice for the Feito in Italy and Emilia-Romagna GP. The good result of Johann Zarco, Jorge Martín and Jack Miller in the rain, however, is overshadowed by Francesco Bagnaia’s 11th place at Misano, as the MotoGP runner-up will have to pass through the initial stage of the classification. The setback, however, is not that bad, as Fabio Quartararo will also be in Q1.

With 1min40s384 in another practice in the rain, Zarco secured the top of the timesheet with 00s87 margin for Martín, who was second. Miller led part of the session but finished third, 0s136 slower than Johann.

Johann Zarco was fastest at Misano (Photo: Pramac)

TITLE MATHEMATICS

With 52 points ahead, Quartararo has his first chance to close the 2021 MotoGP title at Misano

Miguel Oliveira spiked 1min40s832 and took fourth place, followed by Marc Márquez and Pol Espargaró. Franco Morbidelli managed to improve in the closing minutes of the session and was the best Yamaha in seventh.

Aleix Espargaró put Aprilia in eighth place, with Danilo Petrucci in ninth. Luca Marini got the last spot in the top-10, 0.601 slower than the activity pointer.

Bagnaia spiked 1min41s121 and was 11th, 0s737 behind Zarco. 15th, Quartararo was 0s891 slower than Pramac’s fellow countryman.

The Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna MotoGP GP, in Misano, takes place on Sunday (24), at 9 am (GMT). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

Find out about the third MotoGP practice for the Emilia-Romagna GP:

As happened on Friday, Saturday dawned cold and rainy in Misano. When the track was cleared for the TL3, the thermometers measured 15°C, with the track temperature only reaching 14°C. the wind speed was 8 km/h.

Iker Lecuona opened the session at the top of the table, 0s539 better than Joan Mir, in second place. Miguel Oliveira came third, ahead of Michele Pirro Marc Márquez.

In the first few minutes of the session, Lorenzo Savadori suffered a crash at turn 1 at Misano and had to be removed by doctors.

Iker Lecuona suffered a fall in the opening minutes of the session at Misano (Photo: MotoGP)

Shortly thereafter, Francesco Bagnaia dropped to 1min43s284 and took the lead, 0s005 better than Johann Zarco, who advanced to second place. Fabio Quartararo briefly took third place, but was immediately overtaken by Joan Mir and Álex Rins.

Jack Miller, then, took the lead, but he didn’t stop there either, as Marc Márquez turned 0s266 faster and took the first place. Bagnaia came next to pass his teammate and settle in second.

Honda’s lead, however, was also quick. With 1min42s275, Zarco resumed the top of the timesheet, but was quickly overtaken by Miller and Oliveira, who took the top two positions, with Marc Márquez coming next to be third.

Before entering the track, Valentino Rossi presented a helmet in tribute to the fans (Video: MotoGP)

Miller dropped to 1min41s321 to sustain the first position, with Marc Márquez taking second by just 0s010. Zarco dropped to third, followed by Oliveira and Bagnaia.

After 15 minutes of training, Joan Mir recorded 1min41s295 and took the lead of Miller, who was on a fast lap and immediately passed the current champion by 0.092.

Shortly thereafter, Michele Pirro suffered a crash at turn 16, but escaped major injuries. The Ducati test driver runs wild-card this weekend.

Next, it was Álex Rins who had an accident. The Suzuki rider lost the rear at turn 13 and ended up thrown off the bike. Despite the scare, the Spaniard was not injured and left the track running to get a ride back to the pits.

Álex Rins suffered a bad fall this Saturday morning at Misano (Video: MotoGP)

With Miller stopped in the pits, Jorge Martín jumped to second position, 0s058 behind. Bagnaia, however, turned 0s043 better than the Australian and took charge of the morning activity at Misano.

The Italian from Torino, however, barely had time to settle down before being dethroned by Oliveira, who hit another good lap in the sequence to open a 0s328 margin for the Ducati driver. Miller was third, ahead of Martín, Mir, Marc Márquez, Zarco, Luca Marini, Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci. Quartararo was 13th, 1s066 behind the Portuguese.

Just a few minutes after taking the lead, Oliveira lost the rear of the RC16 at turn 15 at Misano and crashed. The Portuguese from Pragal got up quickly to try to run to the pits, but was pulled by a supervisor, who showed him a different path.

Miguel Oliveira escaped major injuries at Misano (Video: MotoGP)

With about 15 minutes left for the end of the third practice, Jorge Martín spiked 1min40s471 and took the lead, opening a 0s361 advantage to Oliveira. In addition to the two, the provisional direct pass to Q2 also had the names of Bagnaia, Miller, Mir, Marc Márquez, Zarco, Marini, Lecuona and Petrucci.

Saturday, however, was not the best for Yamaha. Quartararo was only 13th, with Franco Morbidelli, Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi appearing only 21st, 22nd and 23rd respectively.

Franco, however, put on a new soft rear tyre, scored 1min41s436 and jumped to eighth place, 0s965 behind Martín, who was at the top. Who also improved was Marc Márquez, who had installed himself in third.

Near the barrier of seven minutes to go, Zarco was 1min40s729 and took second place, 0.091 better than Miller, the third. Oliveira went down to fourth, facing Márquez, Bagnaia, Mir, Lecuona, Morbidelli and Pirro.

Franco took another step on lap 16 this Saturday morning and moved up to sixth, 0s558 behind Zarco, who had taken the lead from Martín. Further back, Quartararo was also better and now appeared in tenth, more than 1s slower than the pointer.

Fabio Quartararo entered the top-10 combined only briefly (Video: MotoGP)

Petrucci soon turned 0s055 better than Quartararo and dropped the Worlds leader to 11th. Shortly thereafter, Pol Espargaró also left the Nice driver behind.

With the chronometer running, Fabio kept trying to get a direct spot in Q2, but he couldn’t hide his irritation with the lack of performance. ‘El Diablo’ entered the final minute of the session only 13th, 1s087 behind the leader.

Fourthraro advanced to 11th shortly thereafter, but was immediately overtaken by a better Lecuona 0s039 and dropped to 12th.

With the checkered flag flying at Misano, Aleix Espargaró jumped to eighth, 0s580 behind leader Zarco. Luca Marini also advanced and took tenth place.

Bagnaia, however, finished 11th and will have to go through Q1, as well as Quartararo, who was only 15th.

MotoGP 2021, Emilia-Romagna GP, Misano, Free Practice 3:

1 J ZARCO Pramac Ducati 1:40,384 two J MARTIN Pramac Ducati 1:40,471 +0.087 3 J MILLER Ducati 1:40,520 +0.136 4 M OLIVEIRA KTM 1:40,832 +0.448 5 M MARQUEZ Honda 1:40,855 +0.471 6 P ESPARGARÓ Honda 1:40,925 +0.541 7 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha 1:40,942 +0.558 8 THE ESPARGARÓ Aprilia Gresini 1:40,964 +0.580 9 D PETRUCCI Tech3 KTM 1:40,967 +0.583 10 L MARINI Avintia VR46 Ducati 1:40,985 +0.601 11 F BAGNAIA Ducati 1:41,121 +0.737 12 J MIR Suzuki 1:41,129 +0.745 13 M PYRUS Ducati 1:41.168 +0.784 14 I LECUONE Tech3 KTM 1:41,236 +0.852 15 F QUARTARARO Yamaha 1:41.275 +0.891 16 B BINDER KTM 1:41.485 +1,101 17 M VIÑALES Aprilia Gresini 1:41,538 +1,154 18 AND BASTIANINI Avintia Ducati 1:41,791 +1,407 19 TO MARQUEZ Honda LCR 1:41,876 +1,492 20 T NAKAGAMI Honda LCR 1:41.888 +1,504 21 THE KIDNEYS Suzuki 1:42,023 +1,639 22 THE DOVIZIOSO SRT Yamaha 1:42,251 +1,867 23 V ROSSI SRT Yamaha 1:42,601 +2,217 24 L SAVADORI Aprilia Gresini no time