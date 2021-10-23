Zé Felipe comments on a novel by Gui Araujo and Jade Picon

by

The jungle party of A Fazenda 13 was marked by the gossip of Gui Araujo! The pawn gave more details about his forbidden romance with 20-year-old influencer Jade Picon.

In a conversation with MC Gui, the ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex revealed that he stayed with the young woman while she was still dating João Guilherme.

Araujo explained the situation: “The stuff went crazy and I didn’t even know it. […] When I found out about the tour, I was [com ela] well before the end of the previous ‘contract’ (dating), I said: ‘Wow, what time, you know what you do’. And she: ‘So, I’m telling you because this is the stuff and I want it so much.’ I said: ‘Whoa, bro!’ After that, the stuff went crazy. Day, night, night and day”.

Gui said he asked about the influencer’s dating relationship: “But I had no idea, I was taken by surprise. Woman, you’re on, you don’t even care, woman when it comes… Me: ‘What about my guy?’ : ‘Brother, you can speak whenever you want, but for me the stuff was going downhill from there'”.

Zé Felipe, João Guilherme’s older brother, spoke in Stories on Instagram: “My head is a thousand friends”. Moments later, the singer added: “Now think about John”, referring to João.

Jade Picon and João Guilherme started dating in August 2018 and ended in August this year, after three years of relationship. Gui Araujo and João became very good friends during this time, as the pawn is best friends with Leo Picon, Jade’s brother.

Wild fun! The most animal party of ‘A Fazenda 13’

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the Jungle Party - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 26

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the Jungle Party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: 'Wild Fun' Party Decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 26

The Farm 2021: ‘Wild Fun’ Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Shack of the 'Wild Fun' party - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 26

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Shack at the ‘Wild Fun’ Party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: 'Wild Fun' Party Decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 26

The Farm 2021: ‘Wild Fun’ Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: 'Wild Fun' Party Decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 26

The Farm 2021: ‘Wild Fun’ Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos at the Wild Fun party - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 26

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos at the Wild Fun party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo at the Wild Fun party - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 26

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo at the Wild Fun party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians having fun at the Wild Fun party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 26

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians having fun at the Wild Fun party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the Wild Fun party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 26

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the Wild Fun party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo at the Wild Fun party - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 26

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo at the Wild Fun party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at the Wild Fun party - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 26

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at the Wild Fun party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peons at the Wild Fun party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 26

The Farm 2021: Pawns at the Wild Fun party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: MC Gui and Gui Araujo at the Wild Fun party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 26

The Farm 2021: MC Gui and Gui Araujo at the Wild Fun party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro at the sixth party of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 26

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro at the sixth party of A Fazenda

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho during the jungle party - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 26

The Farm 2021: Dynho during the jungle party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Zé Vaqueiro performs at the sixth reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 26

A Fazenda 2021: Zé Vaqueiro performs at the sixth party of the reality show

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Zé Vaqueiro performs at the sixth reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 26

A Fazenda 2021: Zé Vaqueiro performs at the sixth party of the reality show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at the sixth reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

18 / 26

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at the sixth reality party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo says that Medrado knew about his forbidden romance - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 26

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo says Medrado knew about his forbidden romance

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades talk at the sixth rural reality party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

20 / 26

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades talk at the sixth rural reality party

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Peõs sing and dance to music by Tati Quebra Barraco - Reproduction/PlayPlus

21 / 26

A Fazenda 2021: Peõs sing and dance to music by Tati Quebra Barraco

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians dance to music by MC Gui - Playback/PlayPlus

22 / 26

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians dance to music by MC Gui

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Bil promises to give work to Tati Quebra Barraco in the game - Play/Playplus

23 / 26

The Farm 2021: Bil promises to give work to Tati Quebra Barraco in the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico gets annoyed by Tati's prank at the party - Play/PlayPlus

24 / 26

The Farm 2021: Rico gets annoyed by Tati’s prank at the party

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Tiago's music with his duo Hugo plays at the sixth rural reality party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

25 / 26

A Fazenda 2021: Tiago’s music with his duo Hugo plays at the sixth rural reality party

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Zé Vaqueiro performs for pedestrians at the sixth rural reality party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

26 / 26

A Fazenda 2021: Zé Vaqueiro performs for pedestrians at the sixth rural reality party

Play/PlayPlus

