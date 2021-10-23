Zé Felipe comments on a novel by Gui Araujo and Jade Picon

The jungle party of A Fazenda 13 was marked by the gossip of Gui Araujo! The pawn gave more details about his forbidden romance with 20-year-old influencer Jade Picon.

In a conversation with MC Gui, the ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex revealed that he stayed with the young woman while she was still dating João Guilherme.

Araujo explained the situation: “The stuff went crazy and I didn’t even know it. […] When I found out about the tour, I was [com ela] well before the end of the previous ‘contract’ (dating), I said: ‘Wow, what time, you know what you do’. And she: ‘So, I’m telling you because this is the stuff and I want it so much.’ I said: ‘Whoa, bro!’ After that, the stuff went crazy. Day, night, night and day”.

Gui said he asked about the influencer’s dating relationship: “But I had no idea, I was taken by surprise. Woman, you’re on, you don’t even care, woman when it comes… Me: ‘What about my guy?’ : ‘Brother, you can speak whenever you want, but for me the stuff was going downhill from there'”.

Zé Felipe, João Guilherme’s older brother, spoke in Stories on Instagram: “My head is a thousand friends”. Moments later, the singer added: “Now think about John”, referring to João.

Jade Picon and João Guilherme started dating in August 2018 and ended in August this year, after three years of relationship. Gui Araujo and João became very good friends during this time, as the pawn is best friends with Leo Picon, Jade’s brother.

