Zé Trovão and Allan dos Santos are targeted by the FBI

The truck leader is said to be at the Mexican-US border, and blogger is expected to be detained by US police notified by Interpol

Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, Zé Trovão, and Allan Lopes dos Santos, are already considered fugitives by the Federal Police, with open arrest warrants issued by the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The outspoken leader of truck drivers and the pocket-size blogger are investigated in inquiries into the attack on democratic institutions and the propagation of fake news. Zé Trovão, by the way, who turned into a light rain, disappeared from the country on the eve of the September 7th holiday, the week he urged drivers to “stop Brazil”.

Until late this Saturday morning, there was no sign of them on Interpol’s radar – the internet portal, by the way, still didn’t have a record of the two as fugitives until 12:30 pm this Saturday, consulted the Column.

More recent reports to the Federal Police indicate that Zé Trovão is still on the run through the Mexican interior. In recent weeks, he left Guadalajara, passed through Mexico City and would be in a small village near the US border.

Allan dos Santos, who was arrested on Thursday, remains in the United States but has yet to be located. He ended his activities on the Terça Livre portal and warned through friends and lawyers that he only delivers when Interpol is notified – which could happen in the next few hours or days.

Interpol can be represented in this matter by the FBI, the US federal police. In the order from the prison, Minister Moraes ordered the STJ to translate the arrest warrant into English and take steps to notify the US Justice.

